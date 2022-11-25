Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Kearney pair arrested on drug, firearms charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney residents are in jail on felony drug and weapons charges. Tuesday morning federal, state and local law enforcement agencies served a warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273 in East Kearney. In a press release, the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol...
klkntv.com
Driver caught with meth pipe, weed, open liquor bottles, gun & a big knife, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man whose SUV was full of drugs, weapons and liquor. This happened just after midnight on Saturday, near West 4th and North Eddy Streets. Officers say they first noticed Sergio Lopez-Perez was driving with bad tail...
knopnews2.com
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: I-80 westbound back open in Buffalo County following crash
MINDEN, Neb. — UPDATE:. I-80 westbound is now back open at Exit 279. A crash has closed westbound I-80 at Exit 279. According to Nebraska 511, between Exit 279: NE 10; Minden and NE 10 (three miles east of Kearney) I-80 westbound is closed.
KSNB Local4
Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
News Channel Nebraska
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
KSNB Local4
Dust from HVAC unit mistaken for smoke at Kearney pharmacy
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) was dispatched to West Pharmaceuticals at 923 West Railroad Street for a reported structure fire. Pharmacy employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area. The KVFD crews investigated the area and found no indications of...
fox42kptm.com
Saunders, Butler, and Platte Counties emergency service lines are down
Saunders County (KPTM) — Saunders, Butler, and Platte Counties 911 emergency service lines are down. If there is an emergency in Saunders County, call 402-443-1000.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to structure fire at West Pharmaceutical
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a factory that ended up being dust from an HVAC unit. Fire crews were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to West Pharmaceuticals, 923 Railroad St., for a reported fire. Employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area.
Kearney Hub
Lifelong volunteer, Kearney resident Connie Laws reaps joy by helping those in need
KEARNEY — When Connie Laws says she “loves to volunteer,” that’s an understatement. For five years, she has volunteered at Good Samaritan Society St. John’s. Twice a week, she leads activities and games, eats lunch with residents and reads to them. She has sat at the bedsides of dying residents whose families were unable to be there and has attended their funerals.
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
klkntv.com
Messy morning commute; Snow possible into afternoon
The Tuesday morning commute will be very messy across southeast Nebraska. The mixed bag of precipitation will be possible, including freezing drizzle. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Nebraska, including areas as far south as Lincoln, Hebron, and Red Cloud. This is to account for the freezing drizzle potential on Tuesday morning.
Kearney Hub
Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Kearney, Buffalo County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Buffalo County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
KSNB Local4
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
