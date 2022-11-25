PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points in Duquesne's 72-61 victory over UCSB on Tuesday night. Grant also contributed three steals for the Dukes (6-1). Tevin Brewer was 4-of-6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. David Dixon went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

