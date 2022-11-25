ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel-St. Clair Rotary Club conducts successful fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Bethel – St. Clair (BSC) Foundation suffered no sophomore slump when it held its second Golf N’Nat charity outing at TopGolf in Bridgeville. In fact, the fundraiser was such a success that plans are in the works to make it a permanent event. Henceforth, the charity outing will be held the first Thursday of November.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township committed to success

For Peters Township, the 2022-23 boys basketball season holds promise. Because of a renewed commitment, not to mention a fresh start in a new division, there is assurance of better days ahead for a team that finished 8-14 last winter. The Indians have moved from Class 6A down to 5A....
MCMURRAY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Intangibles key to Chartiers Valley boys' hoop success

Chartiers Valley looks to transform last year’s 8-15 record back into a winning pattern that produced a 22-4 campaign that included a WPIAL runner-up finish during Brandon Sensor’s first season as boys basketball coach. The Colts will rely upon the intangibles to do so. Things like unity and...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA

