The Rotary Club of Bethel – St. Clair (BSC) Foundation suffered no sophomore slump when it held its second Golf N’Nat charity outing at TopGolf in Bridgeville. In fact, the fundraiser was such a success that plans are in the works to make it a permanent event. Henceforth, the charity outing will be held the first Thursday of November.

BRIDGEVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO