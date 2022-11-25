ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel-St. Clair Rotary Club conducts successful fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Bethel – St. Clair (BSC) Foundation suffered no sophomore slump when it held its second Golf N’Nat charity outing at TopGolf in Bridgeville. In fact, the fundraiser was such a success that plans are in the works to make it a permanent event. Henceforth, the charity outing will be held the first Thursday of November.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township committed to success

For Peters Township, the 2022-23 boys basketball season holds promise. Because of a renewed commitment, not to mention a fresh start in a new division, there is assurance of better days ahead for a team that finished 8-14 last winter. The Indians have moved from Class 6A down to 5A....
MCMURRAY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy