Empty arena doesn't stop Bulldogs in 94-39 win over UL Monroe
Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
Bulldogs crack CFP Rankings at #24 ahead of bowl selection
Mississippi State has found a niche in the latest round of College Football Playoff rankings, at #24. The Bulldogs earned their place in the only Top 25 with real post-season impact after finishing the regular season with a 8-4 overall record and victory in the Battle for the Golden Egg.
