Eau Claire, WI

Revisiting the City of Eau Claire’s First Christmas

How were the holidays celebrated in Eau Claire a century and a half ago, the year the city was officially born? Christmas 1872 brought dances, festivals, gift-giving, music, and – naturally – Santa Claus. A glance through the pages of the Eau Claire Free Press around Christmas 1872...
HARK! All the Best Chippewa Valley Holiday Things in One Place

One annual Best of the Chippewa Valley Poll asks a lot of questions, including about what readers things are the best holiday season experiences around. Here’s what they had to say for 2022!. Warmest Local Holiday Memory. 1. Visiting Irvine Park’s Christmas Village. 2. Bridge to Wonderland Parade.
Pablo Foundation Seeks Nonprofits in Need

The Pablo Foundation has opened up its 2023 first-quarter grant cycle and is looking to partner with local nonprofits. The Eau Claire-based Pablo Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Pablo Group, which owns and oversees several local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and residential and commercial buildings. The foundation seeks...
Election 2022: No Waves, But Plenty of Currents

If ever a midterm election were to be known for disparate takeaways, the 2022 edition would fit that description. This was not a national “wave” election in one political direction: Democrats and Republicans certainly had success in different states, but no pattern was seen across the country like in 2018, 2010, 2006, and 1994, to cite a few recent wave years.
