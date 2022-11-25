If ever a midterm election were to be known for disparate takeaways, the 2022 edition would fit that description. This was not a national “wave” election in one political direction: Democrats and Republicans certainly had success in different states, but no pattern was seen across the country like in 2018, 2010, 2006, and 1994, to cite a few recent wave years.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO