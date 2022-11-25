Read full article on original website
‘That’s Not How It Works’: Justices Jackson, Gorsuch and Sotomayor Grill Government Attorney Arguing in Favor of Broad Wire Fraud Theory
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday expressed severe skepticism about the government’s broad theory of wire fraud in a hugely important case about bid-rigging public contracts in New York State. Stylized as Ciminelli v. United States, the underlying facts about the construction project are fairly straightforward. In 2012, Andrew...
Justices Concerned About Future Political Corruption as They Consider Bribery Appeal of Former Cuomo Associate
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in Percoco v. United States, the appeal of Joseph Percoco, longtime aide and campaign manager of since-resigned New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D). Percoco’s case, a challenge to a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, raises the question...
Musk's defeat was self-inflicted: He breached merger contract with Twitter thus could not terminate
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “self-inflicted wounds”. VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. D. Having materially breached the merger agreement, defendants are contractually barred from term. 137....
Trump’s Attorneys Ask to Stall Paying Sanctions to Defendant as Appeal Unfolds in Failed Clinton RICO Lawsuit
Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday asked to stall paying sanctions directly to the first defendant who scored an award after being named in a thus-far-failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others. A request for sanctions by Clinton herself and several other high-profile defendants remains outstanding. However, U.S. District...
Appeals court finds Garfield County judge wrongly imposed contempt sanction on mother
Colorado's second-highest court has found a Garfield County judge was wrong to impose a $50 fine on a mother for failing to follow a court order and arrange summer tutoring for her daughter. Judges may hold someone in contempt for disobeying an order, with two types of sanctions available. A...
Judge Orders Meta to Review Privilege Claims After FTC Reported ‘Shocking’ Concession That More Than Half from Sample Were ‘Unfounded’
Just less than a week ago, the Federal Trade Commission reported that Facebook’s parent company Meta made a “shocking” concession that half of their privilege claims from a sample were “unfounded.”. The revelation prompted a federal judge to take action on Monday afternoon, ordering Meta’s lawyers...
