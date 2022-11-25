Read full article on original website
Kentucky soccer falls to Pittsburgh in Sweet Sixteen
LEXINGTON, Ky. – (UK Athletics) – Kentucky men’s soccer (15-1-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) ended its 2022 campaign with a heartbreaking 1-2 Sweet 16 loss to Pittsburgh (11-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) on Sunday at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. After receiving the top overall No. 1 seed...
‘Don’t coke the bear’: Cocaine Bear movie, inspired by Kentucky events, coming in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In September of 1985, Kentucky’s Andrew Carter Thornton II parachuted from a Cessna twin-engine 404 and landed on a driveway in Knoxville, Tennesse, wearing a bulletproof vest, special night vision goggles, two pistols, ammunition — and millions of dollars worth of cocaine. His...
Dog dies after falling from cliff in Red River Gorge
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A dog died Monday morning after falling from a cliff along a trail in Red River Gorge. According to a Facebook post from Wolfe County Search & Rescue, the team was called to the Pinch-em Tight trail by a man and a woman who said their two dogs “got ahead of them and both fell from a cliff line.” The dogs fell about 80 feet down, and WCSART says the reason the dogs fell is unknown.
KSP to donate 119 Trooper Teddy Bears sold over holiday weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police sold 119 Trooper Teddy Bears between the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend to donate to children in traumatic situations. KSP also raised a little over $3,000 in donations to benefit the program as well. Bears were purchased from all over the...
Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sunday morning fire damages home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department is investigating after a home was damaged by fire early Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department says they were called to the 500 block of Ashley Way for a structure fire just before 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke....
Up and down temperatures with an active weather pattern to close our November
It was a cloudy, cool and dreary start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky after the long holiday weekend. Even with a frontal boundary to our east and surface high pressure to the south, low clouds stuck around through the day with afternoon highs struggling into the upper 40s and low 50s. One thing we didn’t have to deal with was the wind. On Sunday we saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour at times which did a bit of damage. The nearly 3 story Christmas tree in front of the Kentucky Utilities building in Lexington was toppled by the high winds with crews having to clean-up this morning.
Police charge Euclid Avenue bank robbery suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police have charged a bank robbery suspect in Lexington, who was taken to a hospital after officers used a taser on him. Police say 26-year-old Stephen Conover is charged in Tuesday’s robbery at the Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue. Police say the robbery happened...
Local non-profits excited for start of 12th annual ‘GoodGiving Challenge’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – November 29th is “Giving Tuesday”, recognized globally as a generosity movement and a time to give back to others. In Lexington organizations are doing just that, kicking off the annual “GoodGiving Challenge” that benefits local non-profits. It’s a week-long online giving event.
Police offer tips to prevent package theft amid holidays
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the past year, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen from their porch, according to security.org. To avoid falling victim to “porch pirates,” Georgetown police have offered some tips. First, try to be home on the day of delivery....
Georgetown community voices frustration against proposed water, sewage rate hike
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Community members in Georgetown are outraged about a proposed water and sewage tax rate hike. Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) talking with concerned citizens at a city council meeting Monday night, looking to dispel what they call any misinformation or confusion surrounding the proposed increase.
Better Business Bureau warns of Cyber Monday online scams
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Cyber Monday, a day where you can shop at your own leisure, whether you’re at home or on your lunch break at work. Retailers and local shops tend to announce big sales, but sometimes those sales can become a black hole that can lead to unknown websites and sellers.
