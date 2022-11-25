ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting the City of Eau Claire’s First Christmas

How were the holidays celebrated in Eau Claire a century and a half ago, the year the city was officially born? Christmas 1872 brought dances, festivals, gift-giving, music, and – naturally – Santa Claus. A glance through the pages of the Eau Claire Free Press around Christmas 1872...
Pablo Foundation Seeks Nonprofits in Need

The Pablo Foundation has opened up its 2023 first-quarter grant cycle and is looking to partner with local nonprofits. The Eau Claire-based Pablo Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Pablo Group, which owns and oversees several local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and residential and commercial buildings. The foundation seeks...
