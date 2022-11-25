Read full article on original website
COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
Police arrive at a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue, in Beijing, China, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter.
Singapore's Temasek reviews $275 million FTX-related loss
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that Temasek Holdings has initiated an internal review of its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.
Biden's not the first US President to face a tug of war over China protests
As China attempts to suppress mass protests, the Biden administration is treading carefully in its response -- a reflection of the possibility that a full-scale revolt against the Chinese Communist Party could leave the United States in a classic tug of war between its values and strategic interests.
Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday that monetary policy will remain pro-stability and that energy subsidies next year will allow Bank Indonesia (BI) to raise interest rates in a measured way.
Wallbox Goes All-In on AWS
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of residential and public electric-vehicle (EV) charging devices and energy-management solutions, has migrated its entire information technology (IT) infrastructure, including design and manufacturing platforms, device and grid-management systems, and customer-facing applications, to AWS. Worldwide, Wallbox is using AWS’s broad and deep set of capabilities—including analytics, compute, containers, databases, and security—to research, develop, manufacture, and deploy its EV chargers and intelligent charging infrastructure. Running on AWS, Wallbox is developing innovative smart charging products that will help accelerate the adoption of electric cars and enable customers to return excess energy to the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005246/en/ Source: Wallbox
