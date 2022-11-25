ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Biden's not the first US President to face a tug of war over China protests

As China attempts to suppress mass protests, the Biden administration is treading carefully in its response -- a reflection of the possibility that a full-scale revolt against the Chinese Communist Party could leave the United States in a classic tug of war between its values and strategic interests.
The Associated Press

Wallbox Goes All-In on AWS

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of residential and public electric-vehicle (EV) charging devices and energy-management solutions, has migrated its entire information technology (IT) infrastructure, including design and manufacturing platforms, device and grid-management systems, and customer-facing applications, to AWS. Worldwide, Wallbox is using AWS’s broad and deep set of capabilities—including analytics, compute, containers, databases, and security—to research, develop, manufacture, and deploy its EV chargers and intelligent charging infrastructure. Running on AWS, Wallbox is developing innovative smart charging products that will help accelerate the adoption of electric cars and enable customers to return excess energy to the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005246/en/ Source: Wallbox

