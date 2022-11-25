Ready for Christmas? These Charlotte radio stations are already playing holiday tunes

Already ready to start listening to Christmas music this holiday season? Some Charlotte-area radio stations are at your service.

WKQC, also known as K104.7, is already playing Christmas music around the clock. If you’re not in the car, you can listen online at k1047.com .

This year, 102.9 The Lake is also playing Christmas throughout the holiday season and has already made the switch. When away from a radio, you can listen online at 1029thelake.iheart.com or via the iHeart Radio app.

And Memories Radio — which includes 103.3 FM and 1280 AM in Salisbury and 98.3 FM and 1410 AM in Concord — has also converted to Christmas music.

Holiday music on SiriusXM

If you prefer satellite radio to traditional broadcasts, you’ve still got options for getting in the holiday spirit.

SiriusXM offers a variety of Christmas-themed channels, including “Holiday Traditions,” “Hallmark Channel Radio” and more.

Check out full channel listings at siriusxm.com/music/holidays .