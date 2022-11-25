ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ready for Christmas? These Charlotte radio stations are already playing holiday tunes

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRFAn_0jN4AL0z00

Already ready to start listening to Christmas music this holiday season? Some Charlotte-area radio stations are at your service.

WKQC, also known as K104.7, is already playing Christmas music around the clock. If you’re not in the car, you can listen online at k1047.com .

This year, 102.9 The Lake is also playing Christmas throughout the holiday season and has already made the switch. When away from a radio, you can listen online at 1029thelake.iheart.com or via the iHeart Radio app.

And Memories Radio — which includes 103.3 FM and 1280 AM in Salisbury and 98.3 FM and 1410 AM in Concord — has also converted to Christmas music.

Holiday music on SiriusXM

If you prefer satellite radio to traditional broadcasts, you’ve still got options for getting in the holiday spirit.

SiriusXM offers a variety of Christmas-themed channels, including “Holiday Traditions,” “Hallmark Channel Radio” and more.

Check out full channel listings at siriusxm.com/music/holidays .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
travelexperta.com

Some of Our Favorite Things to Do in Charlotte, North Carolina

Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, sports, shopping, brewery experiences, unique culinary, or just family fun, Charlotte’s got it going on.Eight things that you can do when you travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.Take a look at these Things to Do in Charlotte, NC. The Huffington Post called Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers

Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
19K+
Followers
384
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy