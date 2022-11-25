Read full article on original website
CLEMSON 101, PENN STATE 94, 2OT
Percentages: FG .408, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Lundy 4-8, Wynter 3-6, Johnson 2-2, Funk 2-5, Henn 0-1, Njie 0-1, Dread 0-6, Pickett 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Njie 2). Turnovers: 9 (Pickett 4, Njie 2, Dread, Funk, Wynter). Steals: 5 (Dorsey 2, Dread,...
NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54
Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
NO. 1 HOUSTON 100, NORFOLK STATE 52
Percentages: FG .351, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 1-18, .056 (C.Brown 1-4, Beale 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, G.Brown 0-1, Ings 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Tate 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Brown). Turnovers: 16 (Bankston 4, Ings 3, Tate 3, Anderson 2, Bryant 2, C.Brown, Jones). Steals:...
FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61
Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .386, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dorsey 3-7, Ayesa 2-3, Milkereit 1-1, Karasinski 1-3, Case 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier 2). Turnovers: 16 (Dorsey 5, Collier 4, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Milkereit, Nelson, Williams). Steals:...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
Dallas 116, Golden State 113
Percentages: FG .477, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Curry 5-14, Lamb 2-4, Kuminga 1-1, Poole 1-6, Thompson 1-6, Wiggins 1-6, Ja.Green 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-2, D.Green 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuminga 2, D.Green). Turnovers: 18 (Poole 5, Curry 4, D.Green 3, Kuminga 2, DiVincenzo,...
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44
Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 4, Mintz 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Taylor, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown).
STONY BROOK 89, ST. JOSEPH'S (LONG ISLAND) 48
Percentages: FG .339, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt 2-5, McNeely 2-6, Allen 1-3, Malloy 1-3, Connors 0-1, Hot 0-1, Nemickas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Malloy, Turner). Turnovers: 10 (T.Hirdt 3, Allen 2, Sheehy 2, Bell, Connors, M.Hirdt). Steals: 5 (Allen,...
MORGAN STATE 123, VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG 59
Percentages: FG .344, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pendleton 2-4, Willis 2-5, Bryant 1-4, C.Goode 1-5, Dunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kaeley 2, Bush, Willis). Turnovers: 27 (Willis 7, Bush 6, C.Goode 6, Cook 4, Pendleton 2, Dunn, Walter). Steals: 3 (Pendleton 2,...
DUQUESNE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 61
Percentages: FG .489, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 16 (Pierre-Louis 6, Wishart 3, Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Kukic, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 6 (Anderson, Kelly,...
NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49
Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41
Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39
LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.373, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 0-12, 0.000 (Knight 0-3, Sam 0-1, Brown 0-2, Self 0-3, Brimzy 0-1, Ford 0-1, Sutton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Manuel 1, Merriweather 1, Brooks 1) Turnovers: 25 (Ford 4, Sutton 4, Manuel 3, Anderson...
No. 8 Iowa State routs SIU-Edwardsville, 93-43
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as No. 8 Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville 93-43 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (6-1) were playing just 48 hours after suffering their first loss - to North Carolina in Portland, Ore. on Sunday - and returning home around 5:45 a.m. Monday.
Gardner, No. 3 Virginia rally for 70-68 win at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Gardner made a go-ahead jumper with 39.9 seconds left and blocked Jett Howard’s 3-point shot just before the buzzer, allowing No. 3 Virginia to hold on and beat Michigan 70-68 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (6-0) trailed by 11 points at halftime, rallied to go ahead with 7:25 left and built a five-point lead that didn’t last. The Wolverines (5-2) went ahead 66-65 at the 1:42 mark when Hunter Dickinson made one of two free throws, but the standout center missed a hook shot in the final minute. Reece Beekman, who finished with 18 points, stole the ball from Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn with 16 seconds remaining and made one of two free throws.
CHARLOTTE 68, DAVIDSON 66, OT
Percentages: FG .466, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Milicic 4-7, Khalifa 2-5, Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-2, Threadgill 1-6, Braswell 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Gipson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Threadgill). Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Milicic 2, Patterson 2, Khalifa, Threadgill). Steals: 4 (Threadgill 2,...
WINTHROP 99, TOCCOA FALLS 52
Percentages: FG .315, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Williams 2-7, Freeman 1-2, Marshall 1-3, McKinney 1-3, Witcher 1-3, Cepress 0-1, Comer 0-1, Seals 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Gilsdorf 0-2, Glover 0-2, Smith 0-2, McKenzie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Chamberlain 3, Williams 3,...
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110
Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 14 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Rose,...
