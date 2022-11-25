ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Stocks typically rally in December, investors have some caution this year

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mw9WP_0jN49xXd00

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Investors hoping for the year-end to bring stock market gains after a punishing year have history on their side as U.S. equities traditionally rally during the month of December, but many remain skeptical of forecasting a rise.

The S&P 500 has gained an average of 1.6% during December, the highest average of any month and more than double the 0.7% gain of all months, according to data from investment research firm CFRA. September, meanwhile, is the worst month of average for stocks, with a 0.7% average decline.

Gains would be welcomed by many investors after seeing the S&P 500 Index (.SPX) fall around 16% so far this year. Still, weighing on the market has been the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions to aggressively tighten interest rates to fight inflation.

"December is usually a good time for investors but right now they are stuck because it’s really the focus on rates that will cause the market to go up or down in the short term," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"The question this year is will the Fed raise by 75 or 50 basis points, and whether there will be any dovish commentary that suggests that the Fed will raise rates one or two more times next year and then call it quits,” Stovall said.

December is typically a good month as fund managers buy stocks that have outperformed over the year for so-called "window dressing" of their portfolios while there are year-end inflows and lower liquidity during holiday-shortened weeks, said Stovall.

At the same time, U.S. stocks have risen during the last five trading days of December and the first two days of January 75% of the time since 1945, according to CFRA, in a so-called Santa Claus Rally. This year, the time period starts on Dec. 27. The average Santa rally has boosted the S&P 500 by 1.3% since 1969, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.

This year, however, investors' focus has largely shifted to the Fed and the pace at which it will continue raising interest rates as it attempts to bring inflation down from near 40-year highs.

"Investors tend to be optimistic going into the new year but this is still the Fed's market," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. "The old saying is that 'the trend is your friend and don’t fight the Fed,' but now it’s 'the Fed isn't your friend, so don’t fight the trend.'"

Investors are pricing in a 75% chance that the Fed will raise rates at its Dec. 14 meeting by 50 basis points to a target rate of 4.5%, while the probability of another jumbo 75 basis point move is at 24% according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Minutes released Wednesdayfrom the Fed's Nov. 2 meeting showed that a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes," though Fed members believe that there is "significant uncertainty about the ultimate level" of how how rates need to rise.

Another outsized increase in rates could impede the more than 10% rally in the S&P 500 since the start of October that has been fueled largely by hopes that inflation has peaked from 40-year highs, allowing the Fed to slow and eventually pause its most aggressive rate hiking cycle since the 1970s.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will speak on Nov. 30, has signaled that the central bank could shift to smaller rate hikes next month but has also said rates ultimately may need to go higher than the 4.6% that policymakers thought in September would be needed by next year.

"Sharply reduced valuation for public and private firms is one painful consequence" of higher interest rate costs and will likely mean that the S&P 500 will fall by 9% to 3,600 over the next 3 months, Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note Monday.

Still, there may be other reasons to hope for another seasonal rally this year.

Short sellers have covered nearly $30 billion in short positions since the start of the month, with the largest covering coming consumer discretionary, health care, and financial stocks, according to S3 Partners.

"Short sellers are trimming positions as the market rallies, and they incur mark-to-market losses – and possibly trimming positions in anticipation for a year-end rally," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director at S3 Partners.

The painful double-digit declines in both U.S. stocks and bonds, meanwhile, have made both asset classes more attractive for long-term investors, said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

"Things look pretty decent if you have a one-year time horizon, but not without some potentially significant volatility in the next quarter or two," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Reuters

Reuters

655K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy