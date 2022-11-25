Read full article on original website
WTKR
Washington Examiner
Drought-stricken California farmers lose $1.7 billion in 2022
A new report on California’s drought has revealed that farmland has shrunk by 10% this year over 2019, resulting in 752,000 acres of fallowed land. California's farming industry lost $1.7 billion in revenue this year, up from $1.3 billion last year. This led to a loss of 12,000 agricultural jobs, said a report from the University of California, Merced and the Public Policy Institute.
Washington Examiner
America’s housing shortage is our biggest political problem
People are getting married less and having fewer babies than ever before. The most common excuse is it’s too expensive to raise a family . In most ways, this argument is bogus. Millennials are just as wealthy at this point in their lives as Gen Xers were, and Gen X women managed to average about 2.1 babies each. Millennials have about 1.6 each nowadays.
Washington Examiner
Interior Department finalizes plans for sale of oil and gas leases off coast of Alaska
The Interior Department announced final steps to carry out an oil and gas lease sale off Alaska's coast, just the second such offshore lease sale of President Joe Biden 's tenure. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, a subagency within the Interior Department that manages federal acreage in the outer...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: The latest in a pivotal week for oil – Birol warns OPEC+ economy is ‘very fragile’
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. BIROL WARNS OPEC+: The head of the International Energy Agency asked OPEC+ to take into account...
Washington Examiner
Critical race theory programs are mandatory in 58 of top 100 medical schools: Report
Fifty-eight of the nation's top 100 medical schools require some form of critical race theory -based program, according to new information from a database that monitors the prevalence of such programs in higher education . The latest update to the database said that 58 of U.S. News and World Report's...
Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.
scitechdaily.com
Nationwide Problem: Serious Lung Infections Caused by Soil Fungi
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi. This is according to a recent study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
brytfmonline.com
American scientists create a multi-purpose influenza vaccine
Sao Carlos, SP (continued) Using the most effective vaccine technology against Covid-19 developed to date, scientists in the United States have created a polyvalent influenza immunization. It covers all major disease virus subtypes – something no vaccine currently available is able to do. This approach has, at the moment,...
