Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
Navy Times
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election
WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
Washington Examiner
Theft case against Biden nonbinary aide Sam Brinton is admittedly ‘weirder’
Sam Brinton had a lot to be proud and thankful for when his selection as President Joe Biden’s deputy assistant energy secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition cleared hurdles. “I’ve prepared for this moment in a technical sense for a decade,” Brinton said on social media.
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
How Trump and Kevin McCarthy turned a sure Republican victory into a historic humiliation
U.S. elections are famously and reliably influenced by the economy’s condition and the president’s popularity — or at least they were. | Opinion
GOP Rep. Michelle Steel wins re-election in California, with Republicans on cusp of House majority
California Republican Rep. Michelle Steel has won re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Jay Chen in the state's 45th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11 p.m. ET on Monday. Steel, a first generation Korean American, prevailed in a redrawn district comprising Orange County and areas southeast of Los...
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Larry Krasner impeachment: Pa. Senate voting on two resolutions to continue process
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers will move forward with the impeachment process for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday.Krasner, a Democrat, was formally impeached by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House earlier this month, and now the state Senate is required to step in.On Tuesday, the Senate will vote on two resolutions that are necessary to move the impeachment process along.Removing Krasner from office requires a two-thirds majority vote in the state Senate.So far, no trial date has been set.GOP politicians want Krasner removed from office, arguing his bail policies and declining or failing to prosecute some minor crimes have contributed to crime in Philadelphia.The impeachment vote followed reports from the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which blamed a rise in crime on Krasner's progressive policies. Krasner's office has called the impeachment process a "nakedly politicized" attempt to erase the will of the voters who have elected him to his office twice. A statement released earlier this month detailed the office's processes for trying homicide and shooting cases, the scrutiny on other progressive DAs and reforms that Krasner says would help reduce crime.
Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live
The fight for control of the Senate is neck-and-neck. Democrats currently hold the upper hand here thanks to 48 Democratic senators, two independent senators who consistently vote with them and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. That means Republicans need to net just one seat to comfortably control...
Republicans win House majority on strength of gerrymandered districts and rebuke to Biden
When the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January, Republicans will control the House of Representatives for the first time in four years after meeting the required 218 seats necessary to form a majority in last week’s midterm elections.The GOP needed to gain just five seats held by Democrats to wrest control of the House from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her caucus, and while a significant number of races remain uncalled, they have now won a majority of seats in the lower chamber, with many of the gains coming from gerrymandered districts drawn by Republican-controlled state legislatures.House Minority Leader Kevin...
AOC reveals where she wants Democrats to go next after Nancy Pelosi steps down
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has outlined where she wants the Democratic Party to head in the future, following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will not seek a post in House leadership in the next Congress. “I think overall, core principles are the same. I of course want to see our party move to greater independence from large corporate donors,” the New York progressive told The Independent.“I would like to see a greater shift toward everyday, small-dollar, diverse sources of funding,” she added. Ms Ocasio-Cortez said that Ms Pelosi served as an important role model for her and other young women...
White House helping defeated Dems find jobs after congressional losses
President Biden's administration is helping to find new jobs for Democratic lawmakers and staffers who lost their midterm elections and gave Republicans control of the House.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Washington Examiner
McCarthy on Trump dinner with white nationalist: Nobody should be spending time with Nick Fuentes
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) chastised former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for dining with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. McCarthy said the 24-year-old far-right influencer's views, which include Holocaust denial, have no place in the Republican Party. Trump insists he didn't know who Fuentes was and that the meeting was mainly between himself and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who is in hot water as well for antisemitic tweets.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
