Rebels’ football coach Lane Kiffin inks new contract with Ole Miss
Ole Miss has announced that head football coach Lane Kiffin has inked a new contract with the Rebels. The terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but that information is expected to be shared soon. “Coach Kiffin is establishing a program that can sustain success and contend for championships,”...
Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins wins Conerly Trophy
Jackson, MS (WCBI)- Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has won the Conerly Trophy, given annually to the best college football player in Mississippi. There were 10 finalists, including Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (who was a finalist for the award). The other finalist was Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders.
LCSO responds to call about human remains found in Saltillo woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found near Saltillo. Deputies were called out to a wooded area in the Saltillo area on Sunday after someone found possible remains. Investigators did not have much information about what happened or...
Several county runoff elections scheduled for tomorrow, November 28
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Voters will head to the polls in several runoff elections Tuesday. Several Circuit Court judge races are still to be decided. There are races in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Montgomery Counties. A county judge race is also on the ballot in Oktibbeha County in tomorrow’s...
Lawsuit alleges United Furniture Industries violated federal labor law
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi attorney has filed a lawsuit against United Furniture Industries, claiming the company violated federal labor law when it fired all of its workers last week. “We have one client who is a cancer patient who now can’t pay for her cancer medication...
