Samsung Could Release a Galaxy Self-Repair Assistant App for DIY Repairs
Samsung may soon give a guide for users to repair their smartphones themselves. The tech giant recently submitted a patent application for a "Self Repair Assistant" app that would allow Samsung phone users to fix their Samsung smartphones on their own, per SamMobile. Samsung's patent application submission follows the establishment...
Wallbox Goes All-In on AWS
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of residential and public electric-vehicle (EV) charging devices and energy-management solutions, has migrated its entire information technology (IT) infrastructure, including design and manufacturing platforms, device and grid-management systems, and customer-facing applications, to AWS. Worldwide, Wallbox is using AWS’s broad and deep set of capabilities—including analytics, compute, containers, databases, and security—to research, develop, manufacture, and deploy its EV chargers and intelligent charging infrastructure. Running on AWS, Wallbox is developing innovative smart charging products that will help accelerate the adoption of electric cars and enable customers to return excess energy to the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005246/en/ Source: Wallbox
itechpost.com
FTC, Seven States Sue Google Over Misleading Pixel 4 Advertisement
Google and iHeartMedia have been sued by the Federal Trade Commission as well as seven states, for Pixel 4 ads that were aired from 2019 to 2020. Reports say that the promos had influencers who advertised the phone despite not using it themselves. The Pixel 4 ads were broadcasted through iHeartMedia and other radio stations.
