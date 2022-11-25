LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of residential and public electric-vehicle (EV) charging devices and energy-management solutions, has migrated its entire information technology (IT) infrastructure, including design and manufacturing platforms, device and grid-management systems, and customer-facing applications, to AWS. Worldwide, Wallbox is using AWS’s broad and deep set of capabilities—including analytics, compute, containers, databases, and security—to research, develop, manufacture, and deploy its EV chargers and intelligent charging infrastructure. Running on AWS, Wallbox is developing innovative smart charging products that will help accelerate the adoption of electric cars and enable customers to return excess energy to the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005246/en/ Source: Wallbox

