Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
NFL Team Has 'Lost Confidence' In Their Starting Quarterback
You know things are going poorly for you when you get the dreaded "loss of confidence" report. The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week. The AFC East franchise will be starting Mike White on Sunday afternoon. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the franchise...
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
As Patriots rumors heat up, Bill Belichick says he hasn’t talked to Bill O’Brien
Is Bill O’Brien the man to save the Patriots offense?. It appears that the former Patriots offensive coordinator is looking to get back into the NFL. This past weekend, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that O’Brien “is considering NFL options” after talking to Georgia Tech about becoming their head coach.
Patriots lend UVA football players team plane to fly to funerals for teammates
FOXBOROUGH — In a first class move from Robert Kraft and company, the Patriots lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so that players can attend the funerals of their fallen teammates, according to WPRI. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry killed in...
How to watch Rams vs. Chiefs for free in Week 12
The Rams take on the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 12. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 27. Another service, DirecTV...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown added, Jayson Tatum cleared for Monday’s game vs. Hornets
The Celtics will have Jayson Tatum back for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets but could be without a pair of starters for the matchup at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Monday, being listed as questionable due to neck stiffness. Brown was seen favoring his neck and shoulder area in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Wizards. Al Horford has also been ruled out on the second half of the back-to-back with lower back soreness. It will be the fourth game that Horford has missed this year, all of them coming on back-to-back games. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari continue to be sidelined with long-term knee injuries.
Patriots legend co-hosting Food Network show about tailgate cook-offs at NFL games
New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has a new gig as a co-host for an upcoming Food Network TV show centered around tailgate cook-offs set outside NFL stadiums. “NFL Tailgate Takedown” is an upcoming six-part series coming to Food Network starting Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST. Wilfork will serve as co-host alongside Sunny Anderson, the network announced Monday.
Jonathan Jones excited to play Bills after watching Patriots lose last season
FOXBOROUGH – Last season was tough for Jonathan Jones. Watching the Buffalo Bills made it even harder. The cornerback suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6. That put Jones out for the Patriots final 12 games, including all three matchups with the Bills. For Jones, watching his defensive teammates struggle in two losses made not playing more difficult. He compared it to watching a brother losing a fight that you couldn’t intervene and help.
Patriots running back depth will be tested with Damien Harris likely out
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots running back is about to be tested. Damien Harris missed the third Patriots practice of the week on Tuesday. The running back suffered a thigh injury last week in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL Network reported, Harris could miss time with the injury and will miss Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Here’s why Ty Law was angry and gave Patriots cornerbacks ‘a big thumbs down’
FOXBOROUGH – As his Thanksgiving night was unfolding, Ty Law got upset. That’ll happen when you see your former team give up 18 combined catches to two receivers. The Hall of Famer and Patriots great couldn’t believe it when he saw what Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 139 yards and touchdown) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown) did against Patriots cornerbacks. He thought about how that wouldn’t have happened with him or other top cornerbacks through Patriots history.
Injury report: Key Patriots safety absent due to illness; WR’s knee cleared
Apparently, the Buffalo Bills aren’t the only ones dealing with illness in their locker room. New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers did not participate in the team’s final practice of the week, per the injury report. The Patriots held their final practice of the week on Tuesday ahead...
Bill Belichick elaborates on controversial overturned catch that hurt Patriots
Four days after tight end Hunter Henry had a touchdown catch controversially overturned, Bill Belichick said while the Patriots are moving on, that it’s also difficult to reach a consensus of what is and isn’t a catch. Speaking on WEEI’s The Great Hill Show, Belichick was asked about...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown questionable for Wednesday’s game against Heat
After missing Monday’s win over the Hornets, Jaylen Brown is officially questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness for Wednesday’s game against the Heat. Brown was originally a game-time decision against the Hornets, so the injury isn’t expected to be anything serious going forward. Brown...
How Celtics’ Luke Kornet came up with bird celebration in homage to Stromile Swift
BOSTON — While Luke Kornet went viral because of his bird-like celebration in the Celtics’ win over the Hornets, he admitted it wasn’t originally his idea. The celebration, he said, is actually a homage to former No. 2 overall pick Stromile Swift. But Kornet said he wasn’t...
Patriots sign key linebacker to 2-year contract extension (report)
The New England Patriots are reportedly locking up linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and Tavai have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension that runs through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old linebacker is in his fourth NFL season and second...
Patriots injury report: Offensive line is still battered with Bills matchup looming
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are still dealing with injuries that could derail their offense come Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. On Monday, the team was without running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot). Wynn missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to...
Former Patriots: Tom Brady loses to former New England backup in overtime
Tom Brady’s former backup quarterback got the best of him on Sunday as Jacoby Brissett scored an overtime win in what could be his last game as a starting quarterback this season. It was just one of a number of storylines for some familiar faces across the league as...
Bills ‘basically got our face kicked in’ last year; how Patriots plan to respond
The last time the New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills, they got absolutely pants in the playoffs. The season-ending loss at a frigid Highmark Stadium is not a particularly fond memory for safety Adrian Phillips. “We went out there and it was, what, negative-one? Went out there and basically...
Ex-Patriots lineman Ted Karras curses out Titans fans after Bengals win
Ted Karras was fired up as he left the field in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. The former Patriots lineman’s Bengals knocked off the Titans on the road, 20-16, and as he walked to the locker room at Nissan Field, WLWT’s Mark Slaughter shot a 20-second video of Karras mixing it up with the fans.
