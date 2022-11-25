ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Horror hardcores are gushing over Netflix’s latest twisted tale

It’s been an absolutely delightful year to be a horror fan with production companies going full-steam ahead with bringing fresh scares to cinema screens and streaming services. One of the latest spooky series haunting audiences is Wednesday — the Addams Family spinoff has been on Netflix for less than...
A new rage-inducing Peacock crime docuseries leaves viewers with a bad taste in their mouths

Warning: The following article contains mentions of violence. Please read with caution. The proliferation of documentaries under the massive true crime umbrella has become one of the hottest commodities in the entertainment world over the last several years. And while ever-present docuseries like American Murder: The Family Next Door and Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez have garnered plenty of interest amongst true crime fanatics, it turns out Peacock’s latest docuseries is creating more rage than ever before — and that would be thanks to Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic

If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all

Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
‘Eternals’ star reacts to being referenced twice in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Kumail Nanjiani has spotted two references to his character — Kingo, from Eternals — in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, just like many eagle-eyed fans. In the 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney Plus starring everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, two posters with the immortal Bollywood star can be seen in the background.
What is the Doctor’s real name in ‘Doctor Who?’

One of television’s greatest mysteries is the name of one world-famous Time Lord. For years, viewers have speculated about the Doctor’s true name in BBC’s long-running series, Doctor Who. The Doctor has had many aliases and nicknames throughout the years but fans continue to wonder what his...
Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting

Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
Rick’s ‘consignee’ predicament in ‘The Walking Dead’ finale, explained

The Walking Dead finally came to an end after 11 seasons, and the final few minutes of the zombie drama saw the surprise return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne, respectively. Granted, the pair didn’t stroll through the gates of Alexandria hand-in-hand to give Judith and...
‘Harry Potter’ wouldn’t have been as successful without the original ‘Willow,’ says showrunner

The sprawling Harry Potter fandom may have Willow to thank for the magical fantasy franchise. The 1988 film set the stage for Harry Potter‘s success, and may have served as a major inspiration, according to the executive producer for the film’s upcoming spin-off. Jonathan Kasdan, a writer and executive producer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Willow, revealed the supposed connections in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
A psychological horror sensation prays to the steaming gods to avoid eternal damnation

Horror might be the only genre where the best movies often tend to fly so far under the radar barely nobody even notices they exist until it’s too late, with the $1.4 million box office haul brought in by Rose Glass’ striking Saint Maud making it the latest in a never-ending line of spooky sensations that find a huge audience long after their initial theatrical release.
Horror hardcores are already calling for one of the best horror series of the year to receive a third season

After a heart-stopping season two, Don Mancini’s blood-soaked Chucky TV series has electrified the horror world and reintroduced an entirely new generation to the sinister serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray. But despite season two’s unfathomable sequences and jaw-dropping moments, fans have quickly become irate that the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season.
Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie

It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.

