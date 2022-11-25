Read full article on original website
Horror hardcores are gushing over Netflix’s latest twisted tale
It’s been an absolutely delightful year to be a horror fan with production companies going full-steam ahead with bringing fresh scares to cinema screens and streaming services. One of the latest spooky series haunting audiences is Wednesday — the Addams Family spinoff has been on Netflix for less than...
‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’ actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. dies aged 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., who action fans will recognize from playing the terrorist computer hacker in Die Hard and naval office ‘Sundown’ in Top Gun, has died at the age of 66. Gilyard’s appearance in two of the most iconic movies of the 1980s ensured him a place in...
25 years might have finally been enough to soften the stance on a sci-fi icon’s underwhelming final stand
While the Alien franchise is often mentioned in the same breath as Predator, a fair assumption given that they’ve crossed over in live-action, video games, comic books, and plenty more forms of media over the decades, the former is arguably better-placed to be compared to Terminator for several notable reasons.
A new rage-inducing Peacock crime docuseries leaves viewers with a bad taste in their mouths
Warning: The following article contains mentions of violence. Please read with caution. The proliferation of documentaries under the massive true crime umbrella has become one of the hottest commodities in the entertainment world over the last several years. And while ever-present docuseries like American Murder: The Family Next Door and Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez have garnered plenty of interest amongst true crime fanatics, it turns out Peacock’s latest docuseries is creating more rage than ever before — and that would be thanks to Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic
If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
A mind-blowing cosmic classic drifts through the terrifying blackness of space on streaming
There are few cinematic experiences that stick with you forever, but for a lot of people, seeing Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity unfolding right in front of their eyes on the biggest screen possible is right up there as one of them. An utterly jaw-dropping piece of technical craftsmanship that...
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all
Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
Will Smith shares his ‘discomfort’ with the Oscars slap overshadowing ‘Emancipation’
There’s a movie coming out about slavery called Emancipation that’s poignant, and if not for one glaring issue it would probably be getting a completely different reception. Unfortunately, it’s Will Smith‘s first movie after the slapping incident. Smith said he hopes his actions don’t overshadow the film.
‘Eternals’ star reacts to being referenced twice in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Kumail Nanjiani has spotted two references to his character — Kingo, from Eternals — in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, just like many eagle-eyed fans. In the 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney Plus starring everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, two posters with the immortal Bollywood star can be seen in the background.
What is the Doctor’s real name in ‘Doctor Who?’
One of television’s greatest mysteries is the name of one world-famous Time Lord. For years, viewers have speculated about the Doctor’s true name in BBC’s long-running series, Doctor Who. The Doctor has had many aliases and nicknames throughout the years but fans continue to wonder what his...
Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting
Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
Rick’s ‘consignee’ predicament in ‘The Walking Dead’ finale, explained
The Walking Dead finally came to an end after 11 seasons, and the final few minutes of the zombie drama saw the surprise return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne, respectively. Granted, the pair didn’t stroll through the gates of Alexandria hand-in-hand to give Judith and...
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
‘Harry Potter’ wouldn’t have been as successful without the original ‘Willow,’ says showrunner
The sprawling Harry Potter fandom may have Willow to thank for the magical fantasy franchise. The 1988 film set the stage for Harry Potter‘s success, and may have served as a major inspiration, according to the executive producer for the film’s upcoming spin-off. Jonathan Kasdan, a writer and executive producer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Willow, revealed the supposed connections in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
‘Andor’ star thanks her mother for creating such a terrifying ‘Star Wars’ villain
One of the best things about Andor is the baddies, and one of the worst in the show is Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), a steely-eyed Imperial Officer who wants to climb the Imperial ladder no matter the cost. Turns out the inspiration for that character came from Gough’s own mother.
A psychological horror sensation prays to the steaming gods to avoid eternal damnation
Horror might be the only genre where the best movies often tend to fly so far under the radar barely nobody even notices they exist until it’s too late, with the $1.4 million box office haul brought in by Rose Glass’ striking Saint Maud making it the latest in a never-ending line of spooky sensations that find a huge audience long after their initial theatrical release.
Netflix’s top-rated season of TV ever may not be enough to avoid cancellation, and the panic is real
Netflix generally tends to bow down to the algorithm when it comes to deciding which projects are deserving of a renewal, and which ones are forcibly dragged onto the chopping block. The recently-debuted second season of Warrior Nun may have been performing admirably on two fronts, but that doesn’t mean the comic book adaptation is safe from the axe.
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
Horror hardcores are already calling for one of the best horror series of the year to receive a third season
After a heart-stopping season two, Don Mancini’s blood-soaked Chucky TV series has electrified the horror world and reintroduced an entirely new generation to the sinister serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray. But despite season two’s unfathomable sequences and jaw-dropping moments, fans have quickly become irate that the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season.
Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie
It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
