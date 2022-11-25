HUNTSVILLE — The bad news for Murray State’s basketball women on Saturday is that their offensive woes continued against Alabama A&M. The good news is that their defense and rebounding was superb. Their free-throw shooting was not too shabby either — 85% — as the Racers limited the host team to only 22.8% shooting from the field, while enjoying a ridiculous 60-37 edge on the boards in an easy 57-36 win in the first women’s game at the brand new T.M. Elmore Gymnasium in Huntsville.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO