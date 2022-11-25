Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Defending region boys champs easily handle Hickman in opener
MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers opened their 2022-23 season Monday night, and the biggest question coming in was whether or not the Tigers (1-0) could replicate their Sweet Sixteen run from a year ago. They emphatically showed they are possibly capable of repeating as Region 1 champs as...
Lady Tigers ride defense to season-opening win
MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers won their season opener Monday night against Hickman County Falcons with a big defensive effort. They allowed eight points in taking a halftime lead. They then held the Lady Falcons scoreless in the third quarter in building a double-digit lead. Also, in the process, the only point they allowed in the second and third quarters was a single free throw.
Defense, rebounds dominate in Racer women win at AAM
HUNTSVILLE — The bad news for Murray State’s basketball women on Saturday is that their offensive woes continued against Alabama A&M. The good news is that their defense and rebounding was superb. Their free-throw shooting was not too shabby either — 85% — as the Racers limited the host team to only 22.8% shooting from the field, while enjoying a ridiculous 60-37 edge on the boards in an easy 57-36 win in the first women’s game at the brand new T.M. Elmore Gymnasium in Huntsville.
UTC wins fist fight by hitting late threes to beat Racer men
CHATTANOOGA — The men’s basketball teams of Murray State and UT Chattanooga engaged in an old-fashioned fist fight Saturday night. It was not pretty. In fact, it was ugly. Some might even go so far as to call it nasty.
Obituaries Nov. 29, 2022
Samuel “Sammy” Chadwick, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Murray, to Edward Chadwick and Thelma Morris Chadwick. He was the owner of Chadwick’s Cleanup and Chadwick’s Lawn Care. He was a member of Glendale Church...
County residents may now sign up for Hyper-Reach notifications
MURRAY – Calloway County’s new mass emergency alert notification is up and running, so residents are urged to sign up online to receive alerts on their phone. The county had previously used the CodeRED telephone-based mass notification system, but Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen proposed in September that the fiscal court switch to Hyper-Reach. The new service is free of charge to the public, and Steen said those previously signed up CodeRED will need to enroll with the new system either by calling or texting “Alert” to 270-767-6464 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html.
Main Street Merriment set for Friday night
MURRAY – In addition to all the usual annual attractions for Friday’s Main Street Merriment, special guests from T-Mobile will be handing out extra special goodies this year for children in attendance, Murray Main Street’s program director said.
