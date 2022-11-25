MURRAY – Calloway County’s new mass emergency alert notification is up and running, so residents are urged to sign up online to receive alerts on their phone. The county had previously used the CodeRED telephone-based mass notification system, but Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen proposed in September that the fiscal court switch to Hyper-Reach. The new service is free of charge to the public, and Steen said those previously signed up CodeRED will need to enroll with the new system either by calling or texting “Alert” to 270-767-6464 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html.

23 HOURS AGO