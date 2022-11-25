Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Graves County
A Graves County traffic stop ended with drug charges for a Paducah man. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Hopewell Road in Mayfield overnight Saturday. The deputy allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Stephen Odell of Paducah,...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces several charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 26. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Ford pick-up truck on Benton Road about 10:30 p.m.
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Celebrating Christmas with...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man arrested after sheriff’s deputies find two people actively overdosing on Fentanyl
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A McCracken County man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies found two people overdosing on drugs. Neville “Jackson” Hawes, 25, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis...
Murray Ledger & Times
County residents may now sign up for Hyper-Reach notifications
MURRAY – Calloway County’s new mass emergency alert notification is up and running, so residents are urged to sign up online to receive alerts on their phone. The county had previously used the CodeRED telephone-based mass notification system, but Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen proposed in September that the fiscal court switch to Hyper-Reach. The new service is free of charge to the public, and Steen said those previously signed up CodeRED will need to enroll with the new system either by calling or texting “Alert” to 270-767-6464 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html.
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
wpsdlocal6.com
Car crash injures two in Graves County
BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
westkentuckystar.com
Head-on collision in Graves County sends two to hospital
A head-on collision in Graves County sent two people to the hospital on Friday. Deputies were called to the 500 block of Vastine Green Road at 10:50 am for the two-vehicle crash. Deputies said 53-year-old Kevin Brown of Symsonia and 19-year-old Mallory Buzanis of Hickory were the drivers of the...
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Defending region boys champs easily handle Hickman in opener
MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers opened their 2022-23 season Monday night, and the biggest question coming in was whether or not the Tigers (1-0) could replicate their Sweet Sixteen run from a year ago. They emphatically showed they are possibly capable of repeating as Region 1 champs as...
Fort Campbell soldier found dead in Clarksville home
A Fort Campbell soldier was found dead inside his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Murray Ledger & Times
Main Street Merriment set for Friday night
MURRAY – In addition to all the usual annual attractions for Friday’s Main Street Merriment, special guests from T-Mobile will be handing out extra special goodies this year for children in attendance, Murray Main Street’s program director said.
