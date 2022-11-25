Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Defending region boys champs easily handle Hickman in opener
MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers opened their 2022-23 season Monday night, and the biggest question coming in was whether or not the Tigers (1-0) could replicate their Sweet Sixteen run from a year ago. They emphatically showed they are possibly capable of repeating as Region 1 champs as...
Murray Ledger & Times
UTC wins fist fight by hitting late threes to beat Racer men
CHATTANOOGA — The men’s basketball teams of Murray State and UT Chattanooga engaged in an old-fashioned fist fight Saturday night. It was not pretty. In fact, it was ugly. Some might even go so far as to call it nasty.
Murray Ledger & Times
Defense, rebounds dominate in Racer women win at AAM
HUNTSVILLE — The bad news for Murray State’s basketball women on Saturday is that their offensive woes continued against Alabama A&M. The good news is that their defense and rebounding was superb. Their free-throw shooting was not too shabby either — 85% — as the Racers limited the host team to only 22.8% shooting from the field, while enjoying a ridiculous 60-37 edge on the boards in an easy 57-36 win in the first women’s game at the brand new T.M. Elmore Gymnasium in Huntsville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: Racers’ growth has not been easy with games away from home
MURRAY —Steve Prohm has been around the proverbial block a time or two in men’s college basketball. So he knows when something is out of the ordinary. He said Monday that the start to the 2022-23 season for his Murray State team fits that description, in that the first six games have included only one at home. Everything else has either been on the road or on a neutral site.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers ride defense to season-opening win
MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers won their season opener Monday night against Hickman County Falcons with a big defensive effort. They allowed eight points in taking a halftime lead. They then held the Lady Falcons scoreless in the third quarter in building a double-digit lead. Also, in the process, the only point they allowed in the second and third quarters was a single free throw.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 29, 2022
Samuel “Sammy” Chadwick, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Murray, to Edward Chadwick and Thelma Morris Chadwick. He was the owner of Chadwick’s Cleanup and Chadwick’s Lawn Care. He was a member of Glendale Church...
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
WSMV
Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’
Murray Ledger & Times
Main Street Merriment set for Friday night
MURRAY – In addition to all the usual annual attractions for Friday’s Main Street Merriment, special guests from T-Mobile will be handing out extra special goodies this year for children in attendance, Murray Main Street’s program director said.
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Graves County
A Graves County traffic stop ended with drug charges for a Paducah man. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Hopewell Road in Mayfield overnight Saturday. The deputy allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Stephen Odell of Paducah,...
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell has died after he was found unresponsive in his Middle Tennessee home on Tuesday.
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car crash injures two in Graves County
BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
whopam.com
School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns
There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
Murray Ledger & Times
County residents may now sign up for Hyper-Reach notifications
MURRAY – Calloway County’s new mass emergency alert notification is up and running, so residents are urged to sign up online to receive alerts on their phone. The county had previously used the CodeRED telephone-based mass notification system, but Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen proposed in September that the fiscal court switch to Hyper-Reach. The new service is free of charge to the public, and Steen said those previously signed up CodeRED will need to enroll with the new system either by calling or texting “Alert” to 270-767-6464 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html.
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
