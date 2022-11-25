One trend says Louisville football will beat Kentucky in this year’s Governor’s Cup

(TNS) LEXINGTON — It would be difficult to describe Kentucky football’s 2022 season as anything but a disappointment, but there was at least one bright spot at the end. Mark Stoops’ Wildcats extended their winning streak against archrival Louisville to four games with a 26-13 victory to retain possession of the Governor’s Cup. Kentucky had only won four in a row since the series restarted in 1995 one other time. UK had won the previous three games in the series by a combined 153-44 score.

