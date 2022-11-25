Read full article on original website
Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs
Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
’90 Day: The Single Life’ Exclusive Preview: Mike Admits He’s Still ‘Hurt’ Over Natalie Leaving As They Reunite
Natalie doesn’t hesitate to say she’s “nervous” about meeting up with Mike for the first time since she left in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 14 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. She never thought she’d be coming back. Natalie brings Mike some...
Payback Time on Young & Restless: Sally’s Perfectly Positioned to Burn Victoria for Firing Her — Here’s How
Is it time for Victor’s daughter to be brought down a notch?. Is it just us or has Victoria been particularly ruthless since the whole Ashland thing went down? There was a time when she was neck and neck with Adam in the “Who is most like their father?” sweepstakes but current-day Young & Restless has her pulling way ahead in that race.
The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover
Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.
General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine
Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody
Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
Brooke Vows to Expose Thomas — and the Voice Changing App Makes Another Appearance
At the Forrester mansion, Thomas plays with the voice-changing app. Ridge appears and Douglas tries to tell him what the app does, but Thomas interrupts, “I said enough already.” Douglas asks for his phone back and Ridge grunts, “Didn’t have apps when I was a kid.” Thomas says they can change your life.
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’
Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
