ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Demand for rental homes in UK up by 23% in a year, as rents hit record high

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2Qmt_0jN44nLu00
Some would-be property buyers are waiting till next year to move in the hope that interest rates will drift downwards. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Demand for rental homes across the UK has jumped by nearly a quarter in a year, research has found, piling more pressure on an oversubscribed market and pushing record private rents even higher.

The number of people enquiring about homes to rent is up 23% on this time last year, according to the property website Rightmove, driven in part by some would-be buyers putting their plans on hold in the hope that mortgage rates will drop in the new year.

That has in turn fed an increase in how much landlords charge, with separate research from the London estate agent Foxtons reporting rents in the capital in the first nine months of this year had risen 22% year-on-year, with the average rent now at a record £571 a week.

However, the cost and availability of mortgages has begun to settle following a turbulent two months after the Liz Truss government’s mini-budget spread mayhem in the market , with indications rates could drop further next year.

The average two-year fix has fallen from a peak of 6.65% in late October to 6.12% now. Meanwhile the average five-year fixed rate this week dropped below 6% for the first time since the mini-budget, according to Moneyfacts, and is now 5.92%.

Rightmove warned that mortgage rates would stabilise at a higher level than buyers have been used to in recent years. The Bank of England is forecast to raise its base rate to 4.25% by next spring, although that is lower than once feared.

First-time buyers have been hardest hit by the jump in mortgage rates, especially those who were already financially stretched.

They are likely to find competition for a suitable rental home much fiercer than in the sales market, and choice more limited, Rightmove said. The number of smaller available rental homes – studios and one and two-bedroom properties – is down by 4% compared with last year, while in the sales market it is up 13%.

Christian Balshen, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “It’s extremely frustrating for so many people in the rental market, with demand so high. The number of aspiring first-time buyers who have now had to turn to the rental market is exacerbating the situation further. We’re seeing some more properties coming to market, but nowhere enough to meet demand.”

Amardeep Lall, head of lettings at Manning Stainton, an estate agency in Leeds and West Yorkshire, said: “Since the pandemic began, the number of tenants looking for a property has far outweighed the number of rental homes available. This means that it has become very competitive between tenants to secure a viewing and a property, because there are only so many viewings we are able to book in.”

Until the pandemic, rents tracked earnings closely, with rental growth since 2005 averaging 2.5% a year and earnings rising by 2.4%. According to research published by Rightmove last month, advertised rents have jumped even more than in the capital in some other cities and towns including Newbury, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

“The impact of the post-Covid return to the city has been acute,” Foxtons said. “While history suggests that the rental market will correct to earnings, the underlying supply/demand balance could be squeezed by an influx of overseas students and corporates who aren’t reliant on personal earnings.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK food price inflation hits new high of 12.4%

UK food price inflation hit a new high of 12.4% in November as the price of basics such as eggs, dairy products and coffee shot up. Fresh foods led the increase in prices – with inflation rising to 14.3% from 13.3% in October – with rises expected to continue into next year according to the latest data from the British Retail Consortium trade body, which represents most big retailers, and the market research firm NielsenIQ.
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
The Guardian

China’s Covid crisis demands terrible choices. The world will suffer if this goes wrong

Protesters across China have made one thing very clear: after three years of harsh restrictions, many people are tired of their government’s pursuit of an increasingly ineffective zero-Covid strategy. China once celebrated its success in containing outbreaks and keeping its economy running, but it has been slow to adapt to a world of more infective variants and mass vaccination. As life begins to feel increasingly normal in Britain and elsewhere, 49 cities – representing a third of China’s population and two-fifths of its economic output – are in partial or total lockdown.
The Guardian

Why is the Christian population of England and Wales declining?

England and Wales are now minority Christian countries for the first time since census data collection began, with less than half the population describing themselves as Christian, and a big increase in the proportion of people saying they have no religion. The changes are significant in a country with an...
The Guardian

Odell Beckham Jr removed from flight after refusing to fasten seatbelt

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said on Sunday. “Fearing that Mr Beckham was seriously...
The Guardian

The Guardian

516K+
Followers
118K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy