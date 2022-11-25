Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:00 p.m. EST
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston. HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say more than 2 million people in the Houston area remain under a boil order notice after a power outage caused low water pressure at a water purification plant. The advisory — which means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking — also prompted schools in the Houston area to close Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because of the drop Sunday in water pressure. Water sampling began Monday morning and the notice could be lifted by early Tuesday at the latest, once the state’s environmental agency gives an all-clear. Turner said two electrical transformers failed, causing power outages at the water plant.
Biden's not the first US President to face a tug of war over China protests
As China attempts to suppress mass protests, the Biden administration is treading carefully in its response -- a reflection of the possibility that a full-scale revolt against the Chinese Communist Party could leave the United States in a classic tug of war between its values and strategic interests.
How Ukraine is innovating Soviet-era weapons for a 21st century battleground
In a basement in eastern Ukraine, young men sit at a long table strewn with laptops, their eyes glued to a television screen an arm's length away.
Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy, much to experts' dismay
Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy against misinformation about COVID-19.
COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
Police arrive at a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue, in Beijing, China, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter.
Election certification delays few, but a 'test run' for 2024
Only scattered challenges to certification of the midterm election have been reported in the U.S., none of which is based on any problems with the accuracy of the results
January 6 convictions bolster democracy, but McCarthy's defense of Trump threatens it
The American tradition of peaceful transfers of presidential power buckled in the horrific violence of January 6, 2021.
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads.
