ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

New Mexico judge and her pets shot dead by her husband in suspected murder-suicide, police say

A judge in New Mexico and several of her pets were shot dead in what police say they believe was a murder-suicide by her husband. Police found the bodies of Diane Albert, 65, Eric Pinkerton, 63, and "several dead animals" inside their home on Ranchitos Road in Los Ranchos De Albuquerque on Friday after a friend of the couple got "a troubling message from Eric Pinkerton," the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

Baby and 3-year-old stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, police say

An 11-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation Saturday night in New York City, police said. The children, both boys, were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after they were transported to a hospital, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx said at a news conference late Saturday.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Bodies of 4 infants found at Boston residence, police say

Police are investigating after the bodies of four infants were found at a residence in Boston, including at least one body that was found in a freezer, authorities said. Officers were responding to a radio call to investigate a premise in South Boston at around 2:15 p.m. EST on Nov. 17 when they made the gruesome discovery, the Boston Police Department said in a Monday news release.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Idaho college murders - live: Police call logs show reports of ‘suspicious’ men as five vehicles examined

Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

NBC News

548K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy