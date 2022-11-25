Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Connecticut officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station June 19...
New Mexico judge and her pets shot dead by her husband in suspected murder-suicide, police say
A judge in New Mexico and several of her pets were shot dead in what police say they believe was a murder-suicide by her husband. Police found the bodies of Diane Albert, 65, Eric Pinkerton, 63, and "several dead animals" inside their home on Ranchitos Road in Los Ranchos De Albuquerque on Friday after a friend of the couple got "a troubling message from Eric Pinkerton," the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Baby and 3-year-old stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, police say
An 11-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation Saturday night in New York City, police said. The children, both boys, were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after they were transported to a hospital, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx said at a news conference late Saturday.
Bodies of 4 infants found at Boston residence, police say
Police are investigating after the bodies of four infants were found at a residence in Boston, including at least one body that was found in a freezer, authorities said. Officers were responding to a radio call to investigate a premise in South Boston at around 2:15 p.m. EST on Nov. 17 when they made the gruesome discovery, the Boston Police Department said in a Monday news release.
Manhunt underway for Connecticut man accused of brutally murdering 11-month-old daughter
Police and federal authorities continue to search for a Connecticut man who they say brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter who investigators say was found choked, stabbed and dismembered. WVIT's Matt Austin reports.Nov. 27, 2022.
Remains of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon found in landfill
The Atlanta division of the FBI has identified remains found in a Georgia landfill as those of toddler Quinton Simon, bringing an end to the weeks-long search for the child that garnered national attention. Bones found in the Superior Landfill in Savannah were found to belong to the 20-month-old through...
Idaho college murders - live: Police call logs show reports of ‘suspicious’ men as five vehicles examined
Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their...
Kentucky agency launches probe into facility accused of abusing developmentally delayed child
The Kentucky agency that oversees state youth centers said it has launched an investigation into allegations of abuse made by the mother of a developmentally delayed child who was allegedly choked, scratched and taunted at the same Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July.
Investigation into stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students enters 3rd week. What we know
More than two weeks after the brutal attack that left four University of Idaho students dead, investigators are still scouring hundreds of submissions to bring the perpetrator to justice. Police have not identified a suspect in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee...
Virginia Walmart worker who escaped shooting files $50M suit, says she complained of gunman's 'bizarre' behavior
A Walmart worker who was shot at during last week's mass killing in a Virginia store filed a $50 million lawsuit, saying she wrote a formal complaint about the shooter's "bizarre" behavior two months ago and nothing was done about it. Donya Prioleau was in the break room at the...
Bullet found near bodies of 2 Indiana teens in Delphi killings linked to suspect’s gun, officials say
A bullet found near the bodies of two teenage girls who were killed in Delphi, Indiana, has been linked to a gun belonging to the suspect in their 2017 deaths, newly unsealed court documents revealed. An analysis performed on a .40 caliber pistol owned by Richard M. Allen, 50, determined...
NBC News
Mother searching for answers in Virginia teen Jay'von Bailey's April disappearance
“He’s a kind-hearted person,” Naomi Campbell told Dateline. “He’s fun to be around.”. Naomi’s son, 18-year-old Jay’von Malik Bailey has been missing since April 14, 2022. “No one has heard from him,” Naomi said. Naomi told Dateline that Jay’von grew up in Temperanceville,...
Texas woman kidnapped as a baby 51 years ago reunites with family thanks to home DNA testing kit
A Texas woman kidnapped as a baby 51 years ago was reunited with her family after they used a home DNA test kit to track her down. Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when she was allegedly abducted in August 1971 by a babysitter from her family's Fort Worth apartment, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
Number of injured in Club Q shooting is revised upward
The number of people injured in a shooting attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been increased by four, police said Monday. The number of those killed and shot — five dead and 17 shot and injured — in the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q remained unchanged in the latest update.
Remains of four infants found in freezer in Boston apartment
Autopsies on the bodies of two infant girls and two boys found in the freezer of a Boston home are still pending. WBTS' Malcolm Johnson reports.Nov. 29, 2022.
Uvalde mom files a federal lawsuit against police and gunmaker in school massacre
The last conversation Sandra Torres had with her 10-year-old daughter was about her nervous excitement over whether she’d make the all-star softball team. Hours later, Eliahna Torres was one of 19 children and two teachers massacred at their elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. With little closure and few answers...
NBC News
548K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0