Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
MLive.com
Tom Izzo on Jaden Akins’ health, ACC/Big Ten challenge finale, Detroit’s Final Four
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will likely be two players down for at least a little bit longer. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins is doubtful to play in the team’s Wednesday game at Notre Dame, Tom Izzo said on Monday. “I’d say it’s doubtful right now because I...
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
MLive.com
Next up for Michigan basketball: No. 3 Virginia, the best old team in the country
ANN ARBOR -- Virginia, the team Michigan will host on Tuesday night, plays a unique defense. Essentially, one defender puts pressure on the ball and his four teammates pack the middle of the floor to help on dribble penetration. The “Pack Line” has helped Virginia became one of the most...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Recapping 4 games in 4 days for Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- Thanksgiving usually delivers when it comes to tasty food and family time, but when you’re a Michigan State sports fan, it also usually means a ton of games these days. 2022 was no different as the Spartans were in action for four straight days over...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Ryan Day wanted to do it his way. Michigan couldn't be happier
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten:. This all began when Urban Meyer gave Ryan Day the ceremonial whistle to transition from one coach to another at Ohio State. Here’s your ready-made program. Don’t screw it up. But Day didn’t follow the...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer named Big Ten Punter of the Year
Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer was named the Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year on Tuesday. The sixth-year senior is the first Spartan to win the award, which began in 2011. The coaches named Baringer first team All-Big Ten while Rutgers punter Adam Korsak was second team and Iowa’s Tory Taylor third. The media selected Taylor first team, Baringer second and Korsak third.
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
MLive.com
Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal
Michigan State’s lone scholarship kicker on the roster is looking for a new school. True freshman Jack Stone announced via Twitter on Monday night that he will enter the portal and transfer after this semester. Stone, from Highland Park High School in Texas, was listed as the No. 5...
MSU's Khary Crump arraigned on charge connected to tunnel incident
Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game.
MLive.com
Michigan State survives Portland to win PKI finale
Michigan State survived an early shooting barrage and a late charge on Sunday to limp out of Portland with a winning record. The Spartans came back from 10 points down in the second half and held on late to beat Portland, 78-77, on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the Phil Knight Invitational.
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' about Big Ten's handling of Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
Editor's note: This story was updated to more accurately reflect the Big Ten's and Warde Manuel's statements released Monday. EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo made it clear he did not condone or approve of the roles Michigan State football players had in an altercation with two Michigan football players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. ...
MLive.com
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents
Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring
A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Baylor, wins Gulf Coast Showcase with late comeback
Michigan-Baylor Round Three went to the Wolverines. The Michigan women’s basketball team ended Sunday night’s game with a 20-5 run to beat Baylor 84-75, win the Gulf Coast Showcase, and stay undefeated. Fifth-year senior Emily Kiser scored a career-high 26 points -- 20 of which came in the...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Fight to the end and a frenzy
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – After rallying late in the season to win three of four games, Michigan State closed its schedule with back-to-back losses. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) followed a double-overtime loss at home to Indiana last week with a 35-16 defeat at No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2) on Saturday in their regular season finale.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Portland (11/27/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
One more before coming home. The Spartans wrap up three games in four days at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland by taking on the host school Pilots of the West Coast Conference. Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: No. 12 Michigan State...
Michigan State football stock watch: 2-sport player on the rise, head coach falling
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 35-16 loss Saturday at No. 10 Penn State. Three up. TE Maliq Carr: This time, it didn’t take a ricochet for the...
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
Comments / 0