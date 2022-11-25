ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heated Lane Kiffin Goes After 'False Report' on Auburn Coaching Job

By Matt Galatzan
 4 days ago

Lane Kiffin was not happy about the report alleging he'd leave Ole Miss for Auburn following the loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl

It has been a tumultuous week for the Ole Miss Rebels.

First, it was reported by WCBI News in Mississippi that Lane Kiffin was intent on leaving Oxford for the Plains to become the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Then, Kiffin was forced to have a team meeting to ensure his players that he had not accepted any offer from Auburn and that they would be the first to know if he did.

All of this as he attempted to prepare for a tough matchup against the arch-rival Mississippi State Bulldogs during Egg Bowl week.

So, understandably, Lane Kiffin was a little heated following his team's loss to the Bulldogs on Thursday, taking out some of that frustration on the original report.

“I think that it was falsely reported by (the reporter), who is still famous, congratulations,” Kiffin said. “You can just write whatever you want, and I would do it too I think, because you’re never held accountable and you get to become famous, and maybe you’ll be recognized.”

Kiffin also detailed why he called the meeting, and what he was forced to tell his players amid those distractions.

“I had to have a team meeting to say that his article was wrong… I’d love to know these unnamed sources,” Kiffin said. “So yes, I had to have a team meeting because of that. They don’t (care) when it's each other, and chat rooms and stuff like that, but when a reporter writes it, it changes the game a bit.”

"I just told them that, that the report, you’re probably not paying that much attention to, but your family is, is inaccurate,” Kiffin continued. “It’s false reporting.”

Now, the anticipation begins as to what will happen in the coming hours and days with the regular season now over.

According to Kiffin himself, he anticipates staying in Oxford.

But as well all know, anything can happen on the college football coaching carousel.

Will Kiffin sign the rumored offered extension from athletic director Keith Carter that would make him one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football?

Or will he in fact leave Ole Miss for the Plains in a Tommy Tuberville-Esque fashion?

"I don't know. I've signed three (extensions)," Kiffin said. "So does the fourth one mean you're never leaving? I don't know, I was much more focused and worried about the game than signing another contract. I'm not acting ungrateful, but everybody thinks if you sign a contract... well a year ago you said the same thing and here we are tonight.

Only time will tell. But the ball is in your court now, Lane.

