Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
Man's body found inside recycling business in Santa Fe Springs
A man's body was found inside a recycling business Monday afternoon in Sante Fe Springs.
Teen reported missing from South LA area has been found
LOS ANGELES – A 16-year-old girl who went missing from the South Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Monday. Jaylene Ramirez had last been seen on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Angeles Vista Boulevard, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her.
15-year-old passenger found dead after SUV slams into South LA liquor store, erupts in flames
A 15-year-old boy was found dead after an SUV plowed into a South Los Angeles liquor store and erupted in flames.
Thanksgiving shooting: Man charged in fatal Costa Mesa road-rage shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting one man and wounding four other victims in a suspected road-rage incident on Thanksgiving in Costa Mesa. Lee Quevon Walker was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He also faces sentencing...
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest
A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit
With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man’s...
Long Beach man found with several stab wounds died of other causes, coroner says
A Long Beach man found earlier this month dead from apparent stab wounds actually died from other causes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, and the man accused of killing him has been released. The Long Beach Police Department has been investigating the death of 58-year-old Michael Marker, who was found stabbed multiple […]
Abandoned House Burns in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled an abandoned house fire early Monday morning in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just after 2:00 a.m., Nov. 28, for a house fire on the 1400 block of West Mission Boulevard.
Shot Motorist Crashes onto Sidewalk Pinning Transient Under Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A motorist was shot while driving eastbound on 6th Street just west of Towne Avenue in the Downtown Los Angeles area of Skid Row on Saturday, Nov. 26, around 4:00 a.m. The victim lost control and crashed onto a sidewalk, pinning a transient underneath the vehicle.
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
Child reportedly held at gunpoint in 1 of 3 consecutive El Monte home invasions
Police on Monday named one of the four suspects and said two of the men remained at large. The fourth suspect wasn’t named because they are a minor.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Man killed by SCV deputy-involved shooting had no link to initial call for response
The man shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 16 has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Pham, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pham, a homeless man, was killed in the Santa Clara riverbed near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Island Road at approximately 10:25 p.m. as deputies were attempting to locate a suspect in connection with a reported burglary. However, Pham was later found to not be connected at all with the suspected crime.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on 101 Freeway
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central units responded to reports of a pedestrian down in lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway at Vermont Avenue in the East Hollywood area just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. When units arrived on scene, they found a deceased pedestrian in...
Suspect in Long Beach Death Released Police Say Stabbing Didn't Kill Victim
A 64-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man during an argument in Long Beach was released from custody when coroner's officials determined that stab wounds sustained by the victim in the fight were not the cause of his death, police said Monday.
Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision
A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
Bell Gardens police release details regarding rough arrest of armed suspect
The Bell Gardens Police Department released information about a rough arrest that was captured on video and shared on social media this week in which two officers can be seen taking a suspect to the ground and using a stun gun on him. The incident happened Sunday evening around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of […]
Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment.
