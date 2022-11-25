Read full article on original website
'Um, I need help': Boy makes 911 call from inside father's car
As his father drove from California toward Nevada, repeating prayers while wearing a football helmet, a 12-year-old boy made an emergency call from the passenger seat, telling dispatchers he was concerned about his safety. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Photos: Rolling out the red carpet for 90th anniversary of Hollywood Christmas Parade
People lined Hollywood streets for the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade, the traditional kickoff of the holiday season in Southern California.
Family of slain El Monte cop files claim against D.A. Gascón, probation department
The family of El Monte Police Cpl. Michael Paredes is moving toward a civil suit against Dist. Atty. George Gascón and the L.A. County Probation Department.
Despite losing school board races, California conservatives confident in new playbook
Conservatives running in school board races across California mostly fell short. Groups like the American Council say they’ll keep trying.
Convicted felon to plead guilty to BB gun attacks on Planned Parenthood in Pasadena
An Ontario man agrees to plead guilty to shooting a BB gun at a Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena at least 11 times, prosecutors say.
Child reportedly held at gunpoint in 1 of 3 consecutive El Monte home invasions
Police on Monday named one of the four suspects and said two of the men remained at large. The fourth suspect wasn’t named because they are a minor.
Harvey Weinstein will not testify in L.A. trial; defense begins presenting its case
Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his Los Angeles rape trial, leaving his attorneys with just six witnesses to call. The case could go to jurors by the end of the week. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Beverly Hills High School wrestling coach fired after shoving student
Campus security footage shows the man shoving a boy multiple times on campus. He was immediately suspended and was fired last week, school district officials said.
3 injured in back-to-back home invasion attacks in El Monte
El Monte police were investigating three back-to-back home invasion attacks early Sunday morning that left three people injured.
Column: What $104 million could buy, instead of a failed mayoral run
Rick Caruso spent more than $104 million on his failed mayoral run, a record in American politics. How big is that number? We count the many ways.
