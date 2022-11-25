Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Beavers leapfrog Ducks in CFP poll: Which bowls will they go to?
When’s the last time you remember the Oregon State Beavers being ranked ahead of the perennial Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon Ducks in a college football poll?. It happened Tuesday night following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon. The new College Football Playoff poll put OSU at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 16. That’s a jump of six spots for the Beavers and a drop of seven places for the Ducks.
fishduck.com
Three Additional Candidates to Become the Next Ducks Offensive Coordinator
By now it’s not news to any of you that Coach Kenny Dillingham has become the new head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, making him the youngest HC in the FBS. That is a huge feat, and I wish him good luck in this new chapter of his career. With that said, it’s time to take a look at a few candidates who could possibly replace him in Eugene.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to Duke 54-41
PORTLAND — The Oregon State women’s basketball team wrapped up Thanksgiving weekend with a 54-41 loss to Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The matchup was highly anticipated by Oregon State fans as a meeting with former OSU standouts Kennedy...
extrainningsoftball.com
Oregon State Signs Laura Berg to Contract Extension
Oregon State and head coach Laura Berg have agreed to a contract extension, Extra Inning Softball has confirmed. The new deal was signed in early fall and extends Berg’s existing contract through the 2027 season. Previously, Berg’s contract was set to run through the 2024 season. The new deal...
KGW
What the collapse against Oregon State means for Oregon's football program | Locked On Ducks
After the Ducks blew a 21-point lead and lost to Oregon State, it feels like the sky is falling in Eugene. It isn't.
Mailbag Podcast: Who are the candidates for Oregon's Offensive Coordinator?
The Oregon Ducks will need to make an offensive coordinator hire to replace outgoing Kenny Dillingham. Who are the names to know? Who are the people who will make this decision beyond Dan Lanning? What's the timeline for Oregon here? Plus, what do we make of Oregon's struggles on defense, the bad play of special teams, what bowl game could Oregon be going to, and what do we make of Oregon basketball?
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck discusses loss to Duke
OSU women's basketball: Beavers meet a familiar foe. Kennedy Brown and Jelena Mitrovic have spent many hours battling in the post against each in practice over the years.
klcc.org
Beavers rally from 21 points down to stun Ducks in Corvallis
In what will likely go down as one of the most memorable comebacks in the long running rivalry, No. 21 Oregon State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 9 Oregon 38-34 Saturday in Corvallis. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were up 14-10 at the half and appeared to...
Lebanon-Express
High school girls soccer: Central Linn's Gemma Rowland makes all-state first team
Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was selected to the 3A/2A/1A girls soccer all-state first team by a vote of the state’s coaches. Rowland, a senior defender, led the Cobras to an 11-2-2 record, a second-place league finish and a state playoff berth. She was also the Special District 3 player of the year.
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Nov. 28)
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says
An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
Idaho College Murders Update: Moscow Police Address Salem Stabbings Link
A police press conference earlier in the week sparked theories that the killings could be linked to an unsolved stabbing in Oregon.
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
kptv.com
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get real snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
kptv.com
Man hit by train, dies
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
Lebanon-Express
Gallery: Decking the exhibit hall for Christmas Storybook Land
Everyone, presumably, has stories. The organizers behind Albany's long-running Christmas Storybook Land have more than 130 in the event's colorful, clanking dioramas.
Are there any abandoned places in Salem?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Salem to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
