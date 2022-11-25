Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff
Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
saturdaytradition.com
Charles Woodson proudly reps Michigan after latest win during NFL coverage for FOX
Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend
Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator
The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
Commits Respond To Win
Several South Carolina commits responded to the Gamecocks' monumental win, urging recruits to join the fun in the future.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jacoby Brissett quotes Tom Brady after defeating Buccaneers in overtime
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in overtime, 23-17. It was a wild matchup that featured an incredible one-handed touchdown grab made by David Njoku with 32 seconds left to tie the game, and then Nick Chubb won the matchup with a rushing touchdown in overtime.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State fans chant for controversial coaching change
Before the 2021 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes hadn’t lost to the Michigan Wolverines since 2011, marking a decade of dominance over their bitter rivals. But after falling to Michigan last year and losing in a blowout once again this season, the Buckeyes have now lost back-to-back games to the Wolverines and won a game in the series since 2019. The sudden shift in the rivalry has Ohio State fans ready to make a head coaching change – even if it means bringing back an old coach.
Recruits react to the Kansas State Big 12 title game berth
Kansas State cemented their spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday night with a win in the Sunflower Showdown over arch-rival Kansas. They will prepare throughout the next week before they head to Arlington to take on TCU for the league crown. Head coach Chris Klieman loved the...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Ohio State remains within top five, LSU falls from top 10 in college football rankings
The results from Rivalry Week set up a difficult task for voters who have turn in ballots for the updated college football rankings. But after all the dust has settled from nearly a handful of top-10 teams taking losses and a stunner in Columbus, Ohio, the Coaches Poll has settled on a top four of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Season-ending surgery likely
Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery for the left ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mooney went down in pain after having his leg rolled up on. It turns out the injury was to his ankle, and while further tests are necessary for confirmation, the expectation is that Mooney will need season-ending surgery. He'll likely finish his third NFL season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets, getting less than halfway to last year's career-high 1,055 yards.
Comments / 0