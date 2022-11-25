Read full article on original website
WJLA
15-year-old boy arrested, found sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle in Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department said they have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody after he was found sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle Monday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., Hyattsville Police (HYP) Communications received a call from a home for an armed person....
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes
Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say. The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Lee Highway when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Fairfax County police said.
WTOP
Frederick County deputies shoot, kill man they say stabbed parents
Deputies in Frederick County, Maryland, shot and a killed a man who they said stabbed his parents, killing his father, in the predawn hours on Tuesday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was armed at the time he was shot by deputies. It happened in the 5800 block of Haller Place around 2:15 a.m.
Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Md. driver who stopped to remove something from the road struck and killed
A woman who got out of her car to remove something lying in the roadway was struck and killed by another driver, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road. Katelin Rodriguez, 27,...
WTOP
Teen in custody after allegedly bringing gun, bullets to Md. school
A high schooler in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is being charged as an adult after he allegedly brought a gun and ammunition to school. The Prince George’s County police said a student alerted security at Frederick Douglass High School that the 16-year-old suspect had been showing off the weapon while on a school bus Monday morning.
Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prosecutors want jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner who shot husband
Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking a two-year jail sentence for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband this past summer.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout
A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.
Wbaltv.com
State seeks to keep suspect in killing of midshipman's mother separate from others in jail
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A jury was seated Monday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing a midshipman's mother last summer. The process began with 120 prospective jurors, almost 30% of them telling the judge they heard about the case before coming to Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Monday morning.
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Bay Net
Juvenile Charged In Connection With Assault In Indian Head
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 28 at 8:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Jameson Court in Indian Head for the report of a juvenile male who was armed with a gun and chasing another juvenile. When officers arrived, they located the suspect standing near a...
WUSA
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
Police are working several active crime scenes as a result of a shooting. U.S. 1 were closed in both directions at Potomac Creek.
Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead
Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.
