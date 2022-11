No. 17 Duke aims for resilience vs. No. 25 Ohio State. No. 25 Ohio State got exposed in a tournament game last week and learned lots from it. Now it’s a matter of No. 17 Duke trying to show the same kind of bounce-back ability when it faces the Buckeyes in Durham, N.C., on Wednesday as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference/Big Ten Challenge.

DURHAM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO