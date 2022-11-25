ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska, Boston College look to build off much-needed wins

Teams picked to finish near the bottom of their respective conferences will have a chance to give their league some bragging rights when Nebraska hosts Boston College in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Wednesday night in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska (4-3) is coming off a seventh-place finish at the ESPN...
LINCOLN, NE

