Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Tigers
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers bring another season of experience to the table in 2022-23. After a rocky road last season, the Tigers look to compete in the 49th District. ”We’ve got...most of those kids are back this year and we’ve got the makings of a really...
wymt.com
WATCH: DQ Girls Roundball Preview Top 10 Special
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday marks the beginning of a new basketball season!. With a new season, comes another set of WYMT Roundball Preview Specials. Ladies take the stage first. Check out the full special in the playlist above.
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Preview: Leslie County Lady Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles return some major pieces in 2022-23. Larry Sparks and company made a run to the 14th Region Semifinals last season and return some players out due to injury. ”We did a lot of good things,” Sparks said. “We lost one good...
wymt.com
North Laurel boys, South Laurel girls shine in first night of basketball season
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an incredible night for a pair of Laurel County teams. UK commit Reed Sheppard and the North Laurel Jaguars made light work of Lexington Catholic, with four players reaching double figures in a 77-65 win over Lexington Catholic. On the other side of town,...
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
wymt.com
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
wymt.com
Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elizabeth Cope
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Elizabeth Cope is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Cope is a Senior at Harlan County High School. She has a 4.0 GPA. Elizabeth is the Vice President of the National Honor Society, and she is a member of the Beta Club and the Spanish Honor Society.
wymt.com
Holiday bazaar back on the calendar in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library is hosting its holiday bazaar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The library has been hosting the holiday bazaar for more than 30 years in Perry County. It allows local vendors to showcase their items, and it gives the...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
wymt.com
Wild week of weather ahead as we march toward December
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week will be one filled with highs and lows and not just temperature-wise as we enter our last days of November. Keep your rain gear with you early. Most of you won’t need it, but some stray showers are possible early. I don’t think we see a lot of sunshine today, but some is possible later in the day. I won’t rule it out. It will be a cooler day with highs only around 50 this afternoon.
wymt.com
Late showers usher cold weather back in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of cold air moving into the region behind our latest front. Temperatures look to continue their rollercoaster ride through the rest of this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We are continuing to watch a cold front move into the region as...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
wymt.com
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a police chase. On Friday night, two Wayne County sheriff’s deputies noticed a car that did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Meadow Creek and Dodson Hollow Roads. Police...
lakercountry.com
RCH to have Somerset cardiologist hold local clinic
Russell County Hospital has contracted to have a Somerset cardiologist hold clinic in Russell County. WJRS NEWS talked with Hospital CEO Scott Thompson about the new endeavor…
wymt.com
Eky. flood victims still need help after FEMA leaves
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been four months since the floods devastated eastern Kentucky, and one month since that FEMA deadline came and went. Yet, AppalReD attorney Whitney Bailey says they are still getting new calls for help every week. Among them was a Letcher County woman who started applying months ago, and is still being denied to this day.
wymt.com
Temps soar and winds roar ahead of major cold front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks, the next 36 hours are going to be active, so buckle up and get ready for a weather ride. Hang on to your hats today. Literally. We will start the day chilly, but dry. Most locations will wake up in the 30s this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will quickly take over later today and it will be breezy. Those warm winds will send our temperatures soaring into the mid-60s by this afternoon. We could see gusts of 20-25mph at times. A stray shower chance is possible in the evening hours.
wymt.com
Man with outstanding warrants leads police on chase, ends up facing more charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out with a deputy observing some suspicious behavior at a business quickly turned into a chase this week in Laurel County. Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France approached a man driving an SUV in the parking lot of a business off Highway 80 just east of London.
wymt.com
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
Comments / 0