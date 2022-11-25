– Karen F. (Saaristo) Sawyer, 75, lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Karen is survived by her daughters, Martha Wood and her husband James of Rutland, MA and Maureen Benway and her husband Todd of Holden, MA. She also leaves her two sisters, Ellen Bartolotti and her husband Salvatore of Hingham, MA, Marion Connor of Hudson, MA; her 5 grandchildren, Caitlin and Andrew Wood, Nickolas, Joseph and Matthew Benway; her two great grandchildren, Colton and Chloe Benway along with several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Evelyn “Lori” Waldsmith and brother Edwin A. Saaristo.

HUDSON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO