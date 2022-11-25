Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination

DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival will kick off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination.

From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas.

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, ice skating, the Downtown Jingle Lights, Memory Lane on Main, and a gingerbread house contest, according to a release.

The tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 7:55 p.m., followed by the Dayton Children’s Parade.

A free pair of “magic glasses” will be available at Courthouse Square before the tree lighting and parade.

