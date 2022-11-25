ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCMfB_0jN3sKUX00

DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival will kick off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination.

From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas.

>>MetroParks Ice Rink set to open today

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, ice skating, the Downtown Jingle Lights, Memory Lane on Main, and a gingerbread house contest, according to a release.

The tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 7:55 p.m., followed by the Dayton Children’s Parade.

>>RTA celebrates 50 years of service with family-friendly event

A free pair of “magic glasses” will be available at Courthouse Square before the tree lighting and parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4713hp_0jN3sKUX00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date

“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting

“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire

Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspicious bag at City Hall not dangerous, police say

DAYTON — UPDATE: Dayton Police shut down Main and 3rd Street in Dayton Tuesday after dispatch received reports of a person throwing a bag in front of City Hall. Crews on scene discovered the bag found on the main steps at City Hall was not a threat to the community, according to Dayton Police.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

13 people displaced by fire at Springfield apartment building

SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Springfield apartment building Monday night. Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1000 block of S. Fountain Ave Monday evening. Jeff Smith, of Springfield, witnessed the fire. He told News...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 cars crash and hospitalize at least 1 person in a Dayton residential area

DAYTON — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized at least one person early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Woodward Avenue at around 4:40 a.m. Authorities confirmed that two cars crashed and at least one person was injured, according to Montgomery County...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person hospitalized following accident in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to hospital following an accident in Dayton Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of N. Keowee Street and Valley Street at around 6:17 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one person was transported to...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: At least 1 injured in crash on US-35 on-ramp to I-75

DAYTON — UPDATE 1:01 p.m. ET Nov. 29: Crews responded to a crash on US-35 on-ramp to Interstate 75 northbound early Tuesday morning. Two vehicles, involving a semi truck, crashed at the on-ramp that caused responding officers to shutdown both westbound and eastbound US-35 lanes to Interstate 75, Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person dead in North Fairmount crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash occurred in North Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter. Police say the incident happened at the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. At least one person was transported to UC Medical Center and has since succumbed...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy