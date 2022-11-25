Read full article on original website
Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested
Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Darius Lamont Davis-Woodard, 22, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Flores.
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
Police looking for 2nd suspect in 18-year-old's murder outside after-hours night club in SW Houston
Police said the 18-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects has been arrested and charged. The other remains a mystery and is still out there.
1 killed in double shooting before crash in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in east Houston after finding a suburban that crashed into a ditch. The suburban crashed along East Houston Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but police said the crash was connected to a shooting just two miles north. HPD Lt. Izaguirre...
Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder
It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
5 French Bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment
HOUSTON - The Jersey Village Police Department needs your help locating a pair of puppy thieves. According to authorities, the responded to the incident occurred on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located on Jones Road, for a burglary in progress. Officials said a caller, a juvenile who...
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in the Heights, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in The Heights, according to Houston police. It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on East 11th 1/2 Street, which is near the East 11th Street and Studewood Street intersection. When police arrived...
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect allegedly breaking into his vehicle, HPD says
The deputy received a notification that his truck was being broken into before confronting the suspect, Houston police said.
Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car
HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
College Station Police Credit Hotel Clerk For Arresting Three Houston Men On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters
Local law enforcement has arrested 27 men from the Houston area this year on charges of stealing catalytic converters. That includes three who were caught around 4:30 Monday morning in College Station. College Station police credit a hotel clerk reporting that they saw someone cutting a converter in their parking...
Missing man Delano Burkes' body found in Port of Houston, family confirms
HOUSTON - The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn. BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar. According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port...
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane. Deputies were called...
