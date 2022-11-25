ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

texasbreaking.com

Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested

Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopWired

Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder

It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named  Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

5 French Bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment

HOUSTON - The Jersey Village Police Department needs your help locating a pair of puppy thieves. According to authorities, the responded to the incident occurred on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located on Jones Road, for a burglary in progress. Officials said a caller, a juvenile who...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car

HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
HOUSTON, TX

