Nashville, TN

Three Dores Named All-Region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three Commodores were named United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region on Tuesday with senior Maya Antoine and fifth-year senior Raegan Kelley receiving first-team recognition and fifth-year senior Ella Shamburger being selected to the third team. Antoine and Kelley each garnered third team honors a season ago but...
Heading North

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) at VCU Rams (4-2) Wednesday, Nov. 30 • 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) Winners of three of their last four games, the Commodores head to Richmond, Virginia, to take on VCU. Vandy is coming off a 67-59 win over Fresno State in the Wooden Legacy...
USC Upstate Up Next

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a Thanksgiving trip to Mexico, the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team returns home for three games within state lines this week. The Commodores (5-3) will host USC Upstate on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+) at Memorial Gymnasium, travel to East Tennessee State on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT and host UT Martin on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network).
Peck Picked For An Additional Hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt women’s basketball standout Carolyn Peck will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, it was announced on Sunday. Peck, who was selected for inclusion in the class as a coach, will be honored at the organization’s annual induction...
Team 2 Sets Expectations High for 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The ending to Vanderbilt’s 2022 season could not have been more disappointing. Actually, it was worse than that, second-year head coach Clark Lea said Saturday night after a 56-0 defeat to No. 10 Tennessee. “That was painful and I hurt for these guys because they...
