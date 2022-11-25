PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front sparking a widespread outbreak of severe weather on Tuesday over the deep south will move through NWFL on Wednesday morning. The severe weather risk will be a smaller, marginal, risk over our area. That means there will be about a 5% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any point. The storms will be most likely during the morning and then exit by Wednesday afternoon. Lows will start Wednesday in the 60s with highs Wednesday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Cooler, less humid air filters in by Thursday morning with lows in the 40s and highs Thursday only in the 60s.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO