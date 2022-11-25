Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Local Jeepers are spreading Christmas cheer
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Area Jeep Association is inviting everyone out for a Christmas parade this Saturday at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. Jeepers will begin staging at 7:00 a.m. and the parade will take off at 9:00 a.m. As the jeeps go by, participants will...
WJHG-TV
Local non-profit helping Freeport kids in need this holiday season
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about giving. With Christmas around the corner, the Freeport community is rallying behind one local non-profit that is dedicated to making sure all the kids in the Freeport area have a merry holiday season. The Freeport Christmas Angels were officially established...
WJHG-TV
Hot holiday toys
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself wandering the isles this gift-giving season, experts are here to help. Thousands of toys are evaluated every year on play value, actual value, and quality to see which ones make it to the year’s hottest toys list. “If there was...
WJHG-TV
Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Something lost is now something found for the son of Army Master Sergeant Jasper Black. It was found by a business owner in Downtown Panama City. “We purchased the building at 436 Harrison avenue about a week and a half ago and last Sunday me...
WJHG-TV
Merry Main Street kicks off
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December. The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.
WJHG-TV
Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
WJHG-TV
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. One Panama City Beach local is bringing a bit of country to the city.
WJHG-TV
The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Tournament
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The season of giving is upon us, and The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 feels the same way. It is time for their annual charity golf tournament set to tee off this Saturday at Sunny Hills Golf Course. Public Relations Coordinator, Tom Smith explained to viewers...
WJHG-TV
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
WJHG-TV
SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One project in particular is helping Panama City Beach’s art community grow. The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. The Panama City Beach City Council voted to continue the project for...
WJHG-TV
Jackson Sheriff Budget FOLO
WJHG-TV
Food truck companies want to change old Bay County law
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the popular pick for a quick grab-and-go. Food trucks have been on the rise in Bay County since Hurricane Michael. But an old law forcing trucks to move every week is making it tough for some to stay in business. Now one company is rolling out some ideas for change.
WJHG-TV
Walton County Jail’s new rehabilitation program sees success
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Jail has one major goal. For inmates to leave the facility with the tools they need to thrive in the community. That is why the facility’s staff started the Residential Substance Abuse program. The program aims to educate inmates on the behaviors, and possible trauma, that led them to this point in their lives, as well as teach them new ways to avoid relapse when they are released.
WJHG-TV
Walton Jail Substance Abuse Program
PC woman makes Thanksgiving dinner for 100 people
PANAMA CITY, (WMBB) — One Panama City resident decided to feed 100 people Thursday after realizing they wouldn’t receive a Thanksgiving meal. Ginnie Maceluch’s stepmother lives in the St. Andrews Towers. When Maceluch heard there was not going to be a Thanksgiving meal for residents she decided to make one for everyone. Over the past […]
Pensacola mother who lost her son to gun violence creates ‘Garden of Peace and Hope’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Pensacola mother Lavon Brown lost her son Labar Brown after he was murdered on Oct. 22, 2012. Since then, Lavon Brown has made it her mission to bring awareness to homicide and provide herself and others a peaceful place to grieve. “I knew that I couldn’t bring him back,” said Brown. […]
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front sparking a widespread outbreak of severe weather on Tuesday over the deep south will move through NWFL on Wednesday morning. The severe weather risk will be a smaller, marginal, risk over our area. That means there will be about a 5% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any point. The storms will be most likely during the morning and then exit by Wednesday afternoon. Lows will start Wednesday in the 60s with highs Wednesday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Cooler, less humid air filters in by Thursday morning with lows in the 40s and highs Thursday only in the 60s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
cw34.com
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
getthecoast.com
Destin’s Christmas Parade and Harbor Boat Parade. Everything you need to know
The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at 10 a.m., and the 36th Annual Destin Boat Parade will take place on December 11th, 2022 at 6 p.m. Christmas Parade. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping...
