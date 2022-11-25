ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Carroll football team welcomed back at school Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll football team was welcomed back to school on Monday to a "Walk of Champions" after finishing as the IHSAA Class 6A state runner-ups over the weekend. The Chargers fell to Center Grove in the Class 6A state title game 35-9 on Friday night...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coffman sets new program record for coaching victories

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Anthony Roberts had a game-high 23 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne to a 106-41 victory over Bluffton on Sunday (Nov. 27). The win was Jon Coffman's 143rd victory with the 'Dons. He is now the program leader in coaching victories, passing Andy Piazza who won 142 games from 1987 to 1996.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Arctic air returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Rain chances end by 4 a.m. Wednesday and much colder air filters into the region. Temperatures fall from the middle 50s near midnight to the upper 20s and lower 30s near daybreak Wednesday. Layer up, temperatures do not recover Wednesday, and it’s a windy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Windy and warmer Tuesday with evening thundershowers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — After a cold start Tuesday, afternoon highs reach into the mid to upper 50s with a gusty south-southeast wind. Expect sustained speeds between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Be sure all holiday decorations are secure.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coroner releases name of man found shot on Monroe Street Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found shot on the 2900 block of Reed Street Monday evening. Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found on the 2800 block of Monroe Street around 6:24 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Alesha Miller sentenced in 9-year-old Elijah Ross' death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Alesha Miller has been sentenced for beating her stepson Elijah Ross to death last December. Miller pled guilty to aggravated battery resulting in death and two level 6 felony counts of neglect in October. On Tuesday, she received 35 years in prison. Karen Richards said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One seriously injured in shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police say a man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition tonight after a shooting on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Monroe Street at 6:24 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Police: Fort Wayne teen shot man who punched him in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an 18-year-old shot a man who punched him in the face near Spatz and Senate avenues late Sunday. Investigators have charged 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. with aggravated battery. A probable cause affidavit released today says officers responded to Spatz and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Elkhart man

ELKHART, Ind. (WFFT) - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old black man. Garvin Roberson, 6-foot-3-inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, has been missing since 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Roberson was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Mathew Cramer sentenced to life in prison for murder, dismemberment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mathew Cramer will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing and dismembering Shane Nguyen in April of 2021. A judge sentenced 22-year-old Cramer to life in prison without parole Monday for beating 55-year-old Nguyen to death in a storage unit and hacking his body with a machete.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mother pleads guilty in beating death of 9-year-old son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The mother of a child who was beaten to death in December 2021 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of neglect. In a document from the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Jenna M. Miller has pleaded guilty to one level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent and two level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

