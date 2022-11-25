Read full article on original website
Carroll football team welcomed back at school Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll football team was welcomed back to school on Monday to a "Walk of Champions" after finishing as the IHSAA Class 6A state runner-ups over the weekend. The Chargers fell to Center Grove in the Class 6A state title game 35-9 on Friday night...
Coffman sets new program record for coaching victories
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Anthony Roberts had a game-high 23 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne to a 106-41 victory over Bluffton on Sunday (Nov. 27). The win was Jon Coffman's 143rd victory with the 'Dons. He is now the program leader in coaching victories, passing Andy Piazza who won 142 games from 1987 to 1996.
Super Shot to host immunization clinic with free coats for eligible children Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Super Shot and partners will host a walk-in vaccine event on Wednesday. Children who receive vaccinations will get free winter coats while supplies last. Connie Heflin, Executive director of Super Shot, said, "We are thankful to be able to work with Indiana's insurance providers to...
Arctic air returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Rain chances end by 4 a.m. Wednesday and much colder air filters into the region. Temperatures fall from the middle 50s near midnight to the upper 20s and lower 30s near daybreak Wednesday. Layer up, temperatures do not recover Wednesday, and it’s a windy...
Children's zoo mourns death of Zuri, oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo has announced the death of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S. Zoo staff says Zuri had been experiencing decreased appetite and abdominal pain. She was treated for several days before her symptoms got worse and her prognosis for recovery was grave.
Auburn and Waterloo COVID testing and vaccination clinics coming in December
INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Department of Health will host COVID vaccination and testing clinics for Auburn and Waterloo in December. The Auburn clinic will be at Middaugh Hall, 708 South Union Street on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Waterloo...
Windy and warmer Tuesday with evening thundershowers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — After a cold start Tuesday, afternoon highs reach into the mid to upper 50s with a gusty south-southeast wind. Expect sustained speeds between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Be sure all holiday decorations are secure.
Coroner releases name of man found shot on Monroe Street Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found shot on the 2900 block of Reed Street Monday evening. Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found on the 2800 block of Monroe Street around 6:24 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.
Alesha Miller sentenced in 9-year-old Elijah Ross' death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Alesha Miller has been sentenced for beating her stepson Elijah Ross to death last December. Miller pled guilty to aggravated battery resulting in death and two level 6 felony counts of neglect in October. On Tuesday, she received 35 years in prison. Karen Richards said...
Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices
Salomon Farm faces a Christmas Tree shortage while inflation leads to a spike in tree prices across the nation. Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices. Salomon Farm faces a Christmas Tree shortage while inflation leads to a spike in tree prices across the nation.
One seriously injured in shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police say a man is in the hospital in life-threatening condition tonight after a shooting on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Monroe Street at 6:24 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from...
Man with life-threatening injuries after Downtown Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the 1000 block of Rockhill Street. Medics took one man to a Fort Wayne hospital with a gunshot wound around noon. He had life-threatening injuries when he arrived. Police say someone shot him after a...
Police: Fort Wayne teen shot man who punched him in the face
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an 18-year-old shot a man who punched him in the face near Spatz and Senate avenues late Sunday. Investigators have charged 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. with aggravated battery. A probable cause affidavit released today says officers responded to Spatz and...
Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Elkhart man
ELKHART, Ind. (WFFT) - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old black man. Garvin Roberson, 6-foot-3-inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, has been missing since 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Roberson was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black...
Mathew Cramer sentenced to life in prison for murder, dismemberment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mathew Cramer will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing and dismembering Shane Nguyen in April of 2021. A judge sentenced 22-year-old Cramer to life in prison without parole Monday for beating 55-year-old Nguyen to death in a storage unit and hacking his body with a machete.
Mother pleads guilty in beating death of 9-year-old son
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The mother of a child who was beaten to death in December 2021 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of neglect. In a document from the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Jenna M. Miller has pleaded guilty to one level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent and two level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
