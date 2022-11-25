ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Highlight reel: Memorable moments aplenty from another year of HS volleyball

The 2022 high school volleyball season came to a close last weekend with many a state champion crowned across the state. Six programs across the state hoisted a state title over three days of competition in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center during the annual UIL state tournament, and six others basked in that same championship glory as part of the TAPPS state tournament, held in Waco.
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Star power: Allen, Prosper ISD, McKinney ISD volleyball stars pick up 5-6A honors

After catching fire in the 2021 playoffs en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance, the Prosper volleyball team picked up where it left off this season. The Lady Eagles advanced the regional finals — their first five-round playoff run since 2018 — and finished just two set wins shy of qualifying the Class 6A state tournament. It'll give Prosper plenty of motivation for the offseason as it prepares for 2023, and they'll head into next year with a district championship to defend after running the table for a perfect 14-0 mark in 5-6A.
PROSPER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Carrollton names Roberto Arredondo as Police Chief

After an exhaustive search, the City of Carrollton has announced the selection of Roberto Arredondo as the new Police Chief for the Carrollton Police Department. Arredondo, whose start date is set for January 2, 2023, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving most recently as Chief of Police for the Victoria, Texas Police Department.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney names new police chief

The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy