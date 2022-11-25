Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
starlocalmedia.com
Highlight reel: Memorable moments aplenty from another year of HS volleyball
The 2022 high school volleyball season came to a close last weekend with many a state champion crowned across the state. Six programs across the state hoisted a state title over three days of competition in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center during the annual UIL state tournament, and six others basked in that same championship glory as part of the TAPPS state tournament, held in Waco.
starlocalmedia.com
Star power: Allen, Prosper ISD, McKinney ISD volleyball stars pick up 5-6A honors
After catching fire in the 2021 playoffs en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance, the Prosper volleyball team picked up where it left off this season. The Lady Eagles advanced the regional finals — their first five-round playoff run since 2018 — and finished just two set wins shy of qualifying the Class 6A state tournament. It'll give Prosper plenty of motivation for the offseason as it prepares for 2023, and they'll head into next year with a district championship to defend after running the table for a perfect 14-0 mark in 5-6A.
starlocalmedia.com
Spreading the wealth: FISD teams claim honors on 10-5A volleyball all-district team
The new 10-5A featured an all-Frisco ISD group of seven teams battling it out for four coveted playoff spots. With all seven having posted winning records during non-district portion of the schedule, it was expected to be a tight battle and it was.
starlocalmedia.com
Drawing lessons, parades, music and more: here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 27
Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 27.
starlocalmedia.com
See photos of Mesquite's Christmas in the Square
Downtown Mesquite lit up Tuesday evening as community members celebrated the incoming holidays with music, local vendors, a tree lighting and more.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Carrollton names Roberto Arredondo as Police Chief
After an exhaustive search, the City of Carrollton has announced the selection of Roberto Arredondo as the new Police Chief for the Carrollton Police Department. Arredondo, whose start date is set for January 2, 2023, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving most recently as Chief of Police for the Victoria, Texas Police Department.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney names new police chief
The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Toys for Tots effort aims to double donations this year
Last year, Celina made history by donating 1,250 items to a first-ever Toys for Tots initiative led by the Preston Trails Rotary Club in the city. Now, in the second year of the effort, the organization is looking to double that effort.
