How to watch free England vs USA live stream, plus match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022

Frappart to make World Cup history as first woman referee
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game when she handles Germany vs. Costa Rica on Thursday in Qatar. FIFA also picked two women as assistants to Frappart — Neuza Back of Brazil...
