Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
“Fantasy of Trees” returns to Stuhr Museum for 34th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 34th year, decorated Christmas trees light up the upper floor of the Stuhr Museum, as part of their “Fantasy of Trees” exhibit. This year, 55 organizations took part, with each decorating their own tree in a unique way. ”We hope to...
KSNB Local4
Hastings takes part in Small Business Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Businesses throughout downtown Hastings saw an influx of visitors during Small Business Saturday. The day after Black Friday the nation turns towards the mom and pop shops to help support shopping local and showing people what the businesses of Hastings have to offer. People from neighboring...
KSNB Local4
UNK professor Brooke Envick sparks student creativity with board – not bored – games
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Think about your favorite board game. From Monopoly to Clue to Candy Land, these venerable games remain popular even as options such as Catan or Azul emerge. Each year, new games appear. And perhaps one day, the latest craze will be invented by students in an entrepreneurship class at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
KSNB Local4
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
I-80 near Shelton
Day one of the Donald Anthony murder trial dominated by jury selection. Day one of the Donald Anthony murder trial got things underway around 9:15 on Monday morning. The 20th key winner for the 25 Keys of Christmas event drawn at Equitable Bank in Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
KSNB Local4
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
KSNB Local4
Kearney pair arrested on drug, firearms charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney residents are in jail on felony drug and weapons charges. Tuesday morning federal, state and local law enforcement agencies served a warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273 in East Kearney. In a press release, the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol...
KSNB Local4
Felony charge dismissed in Hwy 34 car-pedestrian crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A felony charge against an Aurora man has been dismissed after the State failed to meet its burden of proof for the charge, said Hamilton County Judge Lynelle Homolka in court documents. According to officials, 50-year-old Phillip Wiles was charged in Hamilton County Court with...
KSNB Local4
Day one of the Donald Anthony murder trial dominated by jury selection
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Day one of the Donald Anthony murder trial got things underway around 9:15 on Monday morning. The day started with jury selection for the trial. Attorneys from both sides of the case have been questioning prospective jurors. Those questions consisted of things like did any...
Comments / 0