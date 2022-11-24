Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
Cardano Sees 90% Daily Increase in Active Addresses, Here's How It Affects Price
Small Bitcoin Holders Buy BTC in Droves in Spite of FTX Collapse
According to data shared by Glassnode, Bitcoin “shrimps,” a cohort of addresses that hold less than 1 BTC, have added 96,200 coins since the collapse of the FTX exchange. This marks an all-time high balance increase, according to the prominent analytics firm. The smallest Bitcoin holders now control...
Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious SHIB Post, XRP Prepares for Major Price Action, Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive Deal” with Travala: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Mysterious Shiba post from lead SHIB dev puzzles community. Mysterious Shiba Inu-related tweets from both the community and the project’s team continue popping up here and there. This time, it was SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama to puzzle meme coin supporters: yesterday he shared a cryptic “WOOF” with his followers. Even though Kusama did not reveal the true message behind this tweet was, it seems that his intention was to encourage the SHIB community at the time of a major price rollback. The post quickly gained traction, getting more than 4,000 likes and 800 comments. Some followers used the post as an opportunity to share SHIB memes, while others used it as a chance to ask if the tweet was somehow hinting at Shibarium getting released soon.
Vitalik Buterin and Elon Musk Will Work Together on DOGE Upgrade, David Gokhshtein Expects
“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless
In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
Crypto Is Dead, Says Mizuho’s Senior Analyst
What Made the Tora Inu Pre-sale a Grand Success
As a result of the restricted supply of Tora Inu tokens and the rapid rate at which they are being purchased, the TORA presale is drawing closer and closer to its conclusion as the tokens continue to be exhausted. As investors race to acquire the new era memecoin, Tora Inu has so far been successful in raising more than $300,000 in a very short period of time spanning only a few weeks.
Solana Killer Aptos Jumps 14% on This Positive News
Why Toon Finance is the Number 1 ICO Presale
Toon Finance Airdrop and why the coin is so successful. Cryptocurrencies have captured the attention of the investing world. Their meteoric rises, their potential as a payment system, and their anonymity all make them desirable. However, many investors are cautious about jumping into this market. It’s not that they lack skills—it’s just that they lack knowledge. There is a lot to learn if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies with success. Thankfully, there are great tips to help you find success in your investments.
108,900 XRP Is New Record for XRPL NFT Sales: Details
“Dr. Doom” Roubini Says Binance Is Same As FTX But Worse, Here’s Why
SHIB Trading Volume Up 102% As Whales Grab 323 Billion Coins in 24 Hours
New Troubling Fact About Solana Revealed, but How Will It Affect SOL Price?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25
Justin Sun v. CZ? Sun's Poloniex Stops Using BSC-Based Stablecoins
XRP Looks Ready for Big Move, Here Might Be Potential Catalysts
"BNB and CZ Continue To Outperform": Analyst Indicates Four Reasons
Andrew Kang has recalled his comprehensive analysis from August 2018 and explained why it is still valid for the Binance (BNB) ecosystem and its core native utility asset Binance Coin (BNB). Ecosystem, operating capital, SoV and Launchpad access: Andrew Kang on BNB. Kang retweeted his bullish thesis on Binance (BNB)...
Are XRP & XRPL Centralized? Ripple Executives Argue
A new controversy over the decentralization of XRP Ledger and the cryptocurrency that powers it, XRP, has emerged and continued over the past two days. Arguments for the doubters' theses were presented by Ripple's former Director of Development Matt Hamilton and the company's current CTO David Schwartz. Main points. Responding...
Here's How Massive Amount of BabyDoge Can Be Burned: Details
