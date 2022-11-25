Read full article on original website
SFGate
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs...
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
