- Net worth: $15.9 billion - Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys - Age: 80 - Country/territory: United States After building up his wealth through the oil and gas industry in Texas, Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL's most valuable franchise, in 1989 for $150 million. Jones, who played football in college, restructured the team after buying it—after which the team won three Super Bowl games, most recently in 1996. In addition to having bought this team, Jones owns the majority—78%—of Comstock Resources as of 2022, according to the proxy statement from the company, which drills for natural gas. He also has invested in Papa John's franchises, hospitality management, and real estate.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO