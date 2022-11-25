Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 top plays: Steelers top Colts on Monday Night Football
Week 12 of the NFL season has come to a close, as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) outlasted Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Monday Night Football. Here were the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took the...
Yardbarker
Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
The resilient Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) won their second-straight game for the first time this season in an OT 40-34 upset of the Seattle Seahawks (6-5). Here is my instant reaction to the game. No. 1 Josh Jacobs: he ran 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He went...
FOX Sports
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
Former NFL star Frank Gore takes boxing to San Antonio this weekend
Yes, he's a boxer y'all. Here's how to catch it.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson blasts fan on Twitter after Ravens stumble
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. He certainly didn't want anyone blaming him for Baltimore's 28-27 setback to the Jaguars that ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up
Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
FOX Sports
Steelers RB Harris departs with abdominal injury vs. Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was ruled out of the second half of Monday night’s game at Indianapolis with an abdominal injury. Harris appeared to get hurt early in the game but continued to play and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run that made it 13-0. But the Steelers said he would not return shortly after the Colts scored their first touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter.
FOX Sports
Michael Vick believes Aaron Rodgers decline is due to not having Davante Adams | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Michael Vick discuss Green Bay Packers QB, his decline in play and the loss of Davante Adams. Vick shares that without top tier talent, the QB job is much harder. Vick says: “I don’t think age has anything to due with the decline of play but not having Davante Adams…I think we all underestimated that connection.”
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
#97. Jerry Jones
- Net worth: $15.9 billion - Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys - Age: 80 - Country/territory: United States After building up his wealth through the oil and gas industry in Texas, Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL's most valuable franchise, in 1989 for $150 million. Jones, who played football in college, restructured the team after buying it—after which the team won three Super Bowl games, most recently in 1996. In addition to having bought this team, Jones owns the majority—78%—of Comstock Resources as of 2022, according to the proxy statement from the company, which drills for natural gas. He also has invested in Papa John's franchises, hospitality management, and real estate.
1990s era Seahawks jerseys returning for 2023 NFL season
SEATTLE — The wait is almost over, Seahawks fans. The Seahawks teased the return of its 1990s-era throwback uniforms for the 2023 season as part of the National Football League's (NFL) classic uniform program. The team made the announcement in a video shown on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field...
Former Fresno State QB Trent Dilfer expected to be next coach at UAB, sources tell ESPN
Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer is expected to become the next head football coach at UAB, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday night.
FOX Sports
LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain
Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half.
Peyton Manning Reveals His Thoughts on a Potential Season-Long ManningCast
ESPN‘s “ManningCast” has changed the way viewers watch “Monday Night Football” during the NFL season. The alternative broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning is only in its second season and features interviews with athletes and personalities throughout. Notable celebrities to join the show are former U.S. President Barack Obama, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The success of the broadcast led to the network re-upping the “ManningCast” through 2024.
Injured Bills LB Von Miller plans to return for Week 14
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is targeting a Week 14 return after damaging the lateral meniscus in his right knee
FOX Sports
Has Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence arrived as a franchise QB?
Call it a signature moment for Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars quarterback led a brilliant 10-play, 75-yard game winning drive Sunday as Jacksonville topped Baltimore in a Week 12 thriller at home. Lawrence threw with surgical precision on the series, kept alive by his fourth-and-5 conversion to receiver Marvin Jones. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown on the possession, plus the game-winning two-point conversion to receiver Zay Jones.
